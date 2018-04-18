Middle East remains focus market for Homeland Security

Countries of the Middle East region continue to remain significant markets for the latest Homeland Security and Policing equipment and solutions, as governments prioritise the maintenance of a safe and secure society.

This continued trend is evident in the 20th edition of Intersec, where more than 100 of the 1,300-plus exhibitors will showcase their frontline range of products and solutions dedicated to Homeland Security and Policing. On show will be equipment and solutions ranging from airport security equipment, armoured vehicles, and Special Forces equipment to electronics, surveillance and detection systems.

According to research by analysts Frost & Sullivan (F&S), the Middle East Homeland Security market, which includes Monitoring and Surveillance systems, Restricted Entry systems, and Perimeter Security solutions, is expected to more than double in five years, growing from US$9.6 billion in 2017 to US$19.7 billion by 2022.

Additionally, sustained investments in infrastructure security are set to drive growth in the Homeland Security market at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 15.5 percent between 2017 and 2022. Saudi Arabia, the largest country in the GCC, continues to be the largest Homeland Security market, with 44.8 percent of the total market, followed by the UAE with 16.6 percent.

While Saudi will post healthy growth rates with spending on internal security, growth in the UAE and Qatar are expected to be even quicker, given the increased expenditure on enhanced security systems for mega events such as the Dubai Expo 2020 and FIFA World Cup 2022.

Kuwait too is in the process of significantly expanding its building and construction industry, with the government recently approving a US$104 billion National Development Plan that includes the construction of major roadways, a new airport, new hospitals and residential developments, a new Kuwait University campus, a new oil refinery, oil exploration and power projects as well as new rail and metro links.

The Sultanate of Oman is also in the process of creating vital new infrastructure and transport links according to F&S. They’re expected to invest US$20 billion in boosting its transport sector, especially for developing infrastructure projects in the next 15 years.

“As the premier business networking and trade event for safety, security and fire protection in the wider region, Intersec has served as an unmatched business facilitator and networking platform for the international safety and security community for the last two decades,” said Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the organiser of Intersec.

“The exhibition has proved to be a launch pad and sounding board for many of the most popular security products and systems in use today. Homeland Security and Policing continues to be a high priority sector with both governments and commercial establishments across the region paying great emphasis to ensuring the safety and security of society and citizens,” he added.

Given the huge growth potential in the regional Homeland Security and Policing market, it’s not surprising that leading international brands and service providers have been making a beeline for Intersec 2018, which takes place from 21-23 January 2018 at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Among the notable exhibitors are Research Electronics International (REI), which have been designing and manufacturing technical security equipment to protect against illicit information theft and corporate espionage for more than 30 years.

REI will showcase a suite of portable technical surveillance countermeasures (TSCM) equipment that quickly detects electronic surveillance devices including hidden cameras and microphones, eavesdropping bugs, and other transmitters.

Michael Scantland, International Sales Manager of REI said: “Competition can foster temptation to commit espionage. There’s always a chance that illegal eavesdropping can occur in order to attain information about competitors.

“From a counter surveillance perspective, there is a growing trend where traditional eavesdropping techniques are coupling with advanced technology to create a greater threat. Examples include GSM-modified wireless keyloggers, Wi-FI IP cameras, and security cameras being hacked using malware and infrared light. As technology advances, these trends will continue,” Scantland added.

DR Security will be present at Intersec 2018, showcasing their DR Uvis system for inspecting vehicle undercarriages to detect suspicious objects, which may represent possible threats such as explosives, weapons or drugs.

Looking to make an impact with their range of machine vision lenses are VS Technology armed with cutting-edge technology from Japan. The company designs and manufactures a range of over 500 machine vision lenses as well as a complete range of customised lenses. VS Technology’s Yamano Security Lens division also manufacturers some of the world’s highest quality CCTV lenses.

Tatsushi Oda, Managing Director of VST Europe, said: “The main reason for exhibiting at Intersec is because we’re looking to improve our presence in the market. In addition, it’s a great opportunity to showcase our product range in one of the biggest security exhibitions worldwide.

“We’ll demonstrate our recently developed long range motorised zoom lenses. At the same time, we will also show off our near Infrared as well as short wave Infrared fixed focal length lenses for the first time. These can be used in Facial recognition or number plate recognition systems.”

Intersec 2018 will occupy 60,000 sqm across 13 halls, with the show’s other six sections covering Commercial Security, Fire & Rescue, Perimeter & Physical Security, Information & Cyber Security, Safety & Health, and Smart Home & Building Automation.

New developments include a Drones Pavilion and an indoor Drone Zone, while returning features include the Safety Design in Buildings Pavilion in the Fire & Rescue section, as well as an Outdoor Demonstration Zone of the latest fire rescue applications in action.

A comprehensive three-day conference programme will be spearheaded by Dubai’s Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) Forum, while other topics will cover cyber security, drones, artificial intelligence, commercial security, and fire protection.

Intersec 2018 is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and supported by the Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, the Dubai Police Academy, SIRA, and the Dubai Municipality.