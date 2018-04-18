Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer Helps LGBT Couples Through Child Adoption

The New Mexico-based law office, with its experienced legal team, assists LGBT couples with joint and second-parent adoptions.

[ALBUQUERQUE, 2018] – The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer wants to help LGBT couples start a family, with peace of mind and their child’s best interests at heart. To do so would require working out the legal complexities inherent in adoption law. The New Mexico law office says that couples may need to look into adoption to protect their parental rights given the varying state laws on recognizing same-sex marriages.

The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer can assist clients with joint and second-parent adoption.

Joint Adoption

The law office states that joint adoption permits LGBT couples to adopt a child even if the couples do not have any biological relationship to the child.

The child’s best interest is still the important thing in court. Some factors, like the parent’s sustainability, however, make it complicated for couples to contact and work with LGBT adoption lawyer before beginning the process.

Second-Parent Adoption

Meanwhile, second-parent Adoption happens when one parent stands as the legal parent of the child, either biological or adoptive.

Additionally, the law office recommends having a domestic partnership agreement between the couples to address parenting issues in case of death or when the couple decides to legally separate. This will protect the best interests of the children and the parents, and prevent child custody issues from ending up incourts.

The law office adds that it can also provide supplemental sources to help LGBT couples on their journey to parenthood.

About Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer

Dorene Kuffer, with more than 30 years of experience in criminal and family law in New Mexico and Illinois, is the senior and principal attorney of the Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer. A Supreme Court appointee to the New Mexico Access to Justice Commission, Kuffer is a proud member of the following:

• American Bar Association and Family Law Chapter

• New Mexico State Bar Family Law Committee (Chair-elect)

• Albuquerque Bar Association

• Member of Boards of Directors for Equality New Mexico

For further details, visit https://www.kufferlaw.com today.