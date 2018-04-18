INDIA CALLS FOR STRONGER BUSINESS TIES WITH AUSTRALIA: TRADE 2018 FORUM, GOLD COAST

• Education identified as flagship sector for partnership between the two countries

• Other lead sectors include agribusiness, resources and tourism.

18 April 2018, Gold Coast, Australia: A love of sport isn’t the only thing Australia and India have in common – both share a keen interest in education, training and the growth of industry and business. At the recently concluded Trade 2018 program on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Games 2018, the Indian Government has told Australian businesses to jump on the India bandwagon now or risk missing out on a rich relationship.

With the sub-continent home to close on 1.5 billion people and now the world’s third largest economy and growing at 7 to 8 per cent annually, even a niche market could yield substantial rewards.

The statement was issued by Indian High Commissioner to Australia, Dr AM Gondane, during a speech at an India Ascent forum at Commonwealth House, Kurrawa – part of the Trade 2018 program.

Dr Gondane said while India had its problems, it was changing. “We have to change and change we will. And in this change your contributions, your extending of a friendly hand, will be most welcome. This is the time. In the future there will be possibilities but I’m afraid the space is getting crowded. And the space, which is there now for our Australian friends to come and be a partner, may get filled.”

University of Queensland Chancellor, Peter Varghese, who has compiled a report to be handed to the Australian government in the next fortnight on the growth of India over the next two decades, backed Dr Gondane’s comments. “In the past substance has often lacked enthusiasm,” Mr Varghese said. “Today, however, the risk is that were not moving fast enough and again I think that the High Commissioner was alluding to this and I think Australia may fall behind in an Indian market which other countries are clamouring to get into.”

Mr Varghese said education had been identified as the flagship sector for the next two decades. “There is no other sector in my view over the next 20 years which offers as much opportunity for Australia and India together than education,” he told the 150 delegates at the forum. “That reflects not just Australian expertise in education but it reflects the education deficit in India and the ambition by the Indian Government to upskill 400 million people.

Mr Varghese said the next level down of potential business areas were agribusiness, resources and tourism. “These are lead sectors,” he said. “By lead sectors I mean sectors were Australia has an opportunity to be perhaps in the top five partners of India on a global scale.”

He said the transformation of the Indian economy was well under way. “It will be uneven in its progress but its direction is clear and it’s irreversible,” he said. “And the magnitude of that transformation creates opportunities for Australia which, over the next two decades, are probably unparalleled. In other words, there is no other single market with the growth tissue for trade and investment for Australia in the next 20 years, than the market in India.”

He said the energy, health, financial services, infrastructure, sport, and science and innovation areas also had potential for business.

“These are areas where Australia is not going to be a partner of first choice – or even probably in the top five partners for India – but where Australian business can find a niche in a market which will have very large opportunities,” Mr Varghese said. “So the niche may actually translate into a very substantial trading relationship.”