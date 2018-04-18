IDI Consulting Supports the Pittsburgh March for Babies, a March of Dimes Signature Fundraiser

IDI Consulting Sponsors the Pittsburgh March for Babies,

Pittsburgh, PA, April 17, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – IDI Consulting is pleased to announce its silver sponsorship of the Pittsburgh March for Babies, a March of Dimes event. The event is being held on April 22nd, 2018 at Heinz Field with proceeds going towards research, education and programs that will improve the health of moms and babies.

The Pittsburgh March for Babies is a March of Dimes signature fundraiser, and one of the oldest fundraising and awareness walks in the country. Groups and organizations form teams, fundraise and complete a 3.1-mile walk to raise funds. Pittsburgh’s March for Babies fundraising goal is $575,000, and the money raised helps fund research grants, maternal and child health community grants, lifesaving surfactant therapy and NICU Family Support programs for stronger, healthier babies.

The sponsorship is part of IDI Consulting’s continued commitment to support children and families in the community. In 2017, IDI Consulting participated in the Light the Night Walk for the second straight year and hosted a third annual Toys for Tots collection.

“We’re proud to support organizations, like the March of Dimes, who seek to improve the lives of so many people. This event helps moms and babies receive the best possible medical care, funding for research projects and lifesaving therapy for babies. We truly believe in the March for Babies mission of uniting communities to support families and build a better, brighter future for everyone,” said William Thomas, Managing Partner.

For more information about participating or sponsoring Pittsburgh March for Babies, visit Marchforbabies.org.

About IDI Consulting

Located in Pittsburgh, New York City and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technologic methods. Services include Project Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development, Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software Analysis and IT Consulting. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.

About March of Dimes

The March of Dimes organization fights for the health of all moms and babies in a variety of ways. The March of Dimes organization advocates for policies to protect them and works to radically improve the healthcare they receive. They also pioneer research to find solutions to the serious problems that threaten babies and seek to empower families with the knowledge and tools to have healthier pregnancies. Ultimately, the March of Dimes organization strives to unite communities and build a brighter future for everyone. Visit Marchofdimes.org for more information.

