Get In Shape For Women Offers Weight Training Programs for Women in Newport, Massachusetts

Statistics show that Massachusetts has one of the lowest obesity rates in the country. Get In Shape For Women aims to maintain and even improve this through effective weight training programs for women.

[NATICK, 4/18/2018] – Transformation journeys are the core of Get In Shape For Women’s services. As a leading weight loss studio for women in Newburyport, MA, it helps women shed pounds, eat healthily, and stay fit. Get In Shape For Women helps reduce obesity rates in the state, too.

Obesity Rate in Massachusetts

The State of Obesity, an initiative that monitors obesity in the country, reports that Massachusetts has an adult obesity rate of 23.6 percent, the third lowest in America in 2017. Adults who fall between 45-64 years old registered the highest obesity rate (27.7 percent), followed by the 65+ age group (25.1percent), the 26-44 group (21.8percent), and the 18-25 age bracket (14.5percent).

Despite low rankings, data shows an upward trend in obesity rates. The current rate, 23.6 percent, increased from 15.3 percent in 2000 and from 10.1 in 1990. It’s imperative, therefore, that women, obese or not, watch their weight and get in shape.

The Road to a Healthy Weight Loss

Get In Shape For Women helps women in Newburyport achieve a fit body. The studio created a four-component system that works for various body types. This includes weight training, cardio training, nutrition, and accountability.

The studio’s weight training program increases a woman’s strength and develops her muscles. It involves specialized equipment like weighted bars and dumbbells that target specific muscle groups. Cardio exercises, meanwhile, strengthen the cardiopulmonary muscles.

Food is a major factor for weight loss, which is why the studio incorporates nutrition into its program. Its staff arranges organic meals and snacks for clients. Lastly, the coaches teach the value of accountability—clients should do their part by sticking to the diet plan and workout schedule.

Through this innovative four-part system, Get In Shape For Women helps Newburyport women achieve their fitness goals.

About Get In Shape For Women

Get In Shape For Women is a network of weight loss studios in Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. It takes pride in its staff, which is dedicated to helping clients reach their weight goal. It also employs an effective four-step weight loss program that incorporates exercise, nutrition, and dedication.

For more information about its programs, visit https://www.getinshapeforwomen.com.