Fuel Cell Technology Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis 2018 To 2024 Research Report

Fuel Cell Technology Market 2018 report provides detailed analysis of Global Fuel Cell Technology Market By Fuel types (Hydrogen, Methanol, Methane), by Method (AFC, MFC, MCFC, DCFC), by Application (Stationary, Transportation) and Region Forecast To 2023.

Fuel Cell Technology Market Highlights:

Report provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Fuel Cell Technology Market by Fuel types (Hydrogen, Methanol, Methane), by Method (AFC, MFC, MCFC, DCFC), by Application (Stationary, Transportation), by Country (Germany, UK).

Fuel Cell Technology key companies analyzed:

AFC Energy PLC; Ceres power Holdings PLC, Genport SRL, SFC energy AG, TOPSOE Fuel cell, and Ned stack fuel cell Technology among others.

The major growth drivers of Global Fuel cell technology market includes growing public private relationships, rising prices of crude oil and increasing demand for fuel cells from applications such as power suppliers, automobile, residential builders and electronic companies. However, Policies of European government which would bring high opportunities in fuel cell technology market in the region are pending to approve and thus hindering the growth of the Fuel cell technology market.

Fuel cell technology has various applications such as transportation, stationary, and portable. In transportation Proton exchange membrane fuel cells and alkaline fuel cells are used for application such as buses, cars, and APUs. In stationary, Proton exchange membrane fuel cells, molten carbonate fuel cells, Solid oxide fuel cells, and alkaline fuel cells are used for application such as backup power, residential power and DG. In Portable, Direct methanol fuel cells and alkaline fuel cells are used to provide benefits to the application such as battery chargers, sensors, portable power unit, cameras, and mobiles among others.

Global Fuel Cell Technology Market Segmentation:

Global Fuel cell technology market by Fuel types:

Hydrogen

Natural gas/ Methane

Methanol

Anaerobic Digester gas

Others

Global Fuel cell technology market by Method:

Polymer/ Proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEM)

Solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC)

Molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFC)

Phosphoric acid fuel cells (PAFC)

Direct methanol fuel cells (DMFC)

Alkaline fuel cells (AFC)

Direct carbon fuel cells (DCFC)

Zinc air fuel cells (ZAFC)

Protonic ceramic fuel cells (PCFC)

Microbial fuel cells (MFC)

Others

Global Fuel cell technology market by Applications:

Stationary

Transportation

Portable electronics

Others

Global Fuel cell technology market by Country:

Germany

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Regional Analysis:

Europe:

Europe is one of the fastest growing regions in fuel cell technology market due to creating a roadmap of reducing emission of carbon di oxide by more than 80% by 2050. To achieve the target Europe is planning to improve the infrastructure and reducing the cost of the fuel cells. It is estimated that European Fuel Cell market will grow with a CAGR of more than 70% during the forecasted period 2015-2027 due to increasing government initiatives and motivation under new renewable heat incentive policy which offers incentives for the installation of more than 2KW microchip.

Germany:

Germany is the leading country in Fuel cell technology market. Universities, research institutes, R&D are taking initiatives in fuel cell market to study and to do business. German Fuel cell technology market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 70% during the forecasted period 2015-2027. Germany accounts for more than 70% fuel cell installations in Europe due to huge government support. Some major market players include Siemens, Opel, and Daimler Chrysler, among others.

United Kingdom (UK):

United Kingdom (UK) is the emerging and active country in fuel cell technology market. UK Fuel cell technology market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 25% during the forecasted period 2015-2027. At present, UK exports more than 50% of the fuel cell products to other countries. The Government of UK has initiated Renewable Heat Incentives which includes provisions for CHP units and aerobic digestion to produce biogas for heat production.

