Critical Reasons Why Following Doctor’s Advice is Vital for Your Workers’ Comp Case

Phoenix, Arizona – April, 2018 – Arizona workers’ compensation law provides workers, who are injured on the job, the right to obtain compensation for medical treatment, wage loss and temporary or permanent disability.

But you simply don’t start getting the workers’ compensation benefits unless you follow certain rules or you risk losing your benefits entirely.

The foremost thing you need to do following a work injury is to report the incident to your employer or supervisor. They may authorize a doctor for you at the time of your injury, but their insurance company must authorize any treatment receive.

Under Arizona workers’ compensation law, your employer must send an injured worker to an authorized primary doctor for any medical care deemed medically necessary.

Types of authorized care often include:

• Diagnostic tests

• Doctor’s appointments

• Prescription medications

• Hospital stays

• Surgery

• Medical equipment, including prostheses, braces and crutches

• Home nursing services, when necessary

• Physical therapy

• Dental care

• Travel reimbursement for traveling to and from medical appointments

An employer’s insurance company will approve the physician you choose for a work injury.

It is extremely important to follow the recommendations and advice of your treating doctor to claim your medical benefits.

Missing appointments may cause your benefits to stop since it shows that your injuries are probably not serious enough.

You should not go back to work until your doctor releases you to do so. But once your treating doctor releases you to return to work, you have to make a good-faith effort to do so. Refusal to go back to work will also result in losing wage benefits.

Your doctor’s diagnosis is critical to the medical benefits you receive for your treatment and it is important that you follow your doctor’s instructions. If you fail to comply with what your doctor orders, you would end up losing your claim benefits entirely.

To understand your entitlements, to communicate with the employer and insurance company, to file claims and appeals, and to protect your interests, it is important that you hire an experienced workers’ compensation attorney.

After your injury on the job, the decisions made by your treating physician will have a great impact on you’re the benefits you get as well as your recovery and overall health.

To learn more about Phoenix workers’ compensation or to consult the Arizona workers’ compensation doctor, call Arizona Injury Medical Associates (AIMA) at 480-347-0941. AIMA not only treats state injured workers and accident victims, but also federal injured workers. Patients are seen from Arizona and all over the US including such states as: Oregon, Alaska, California, New Mexico, Rhode Island and the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries.