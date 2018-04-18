Connected Medical Device Market Overview by Growth factors, Product chain value, Competitors Analysis and Forecast 2027

Connected Medical Devices are majorly used for the connected health solutions that replace the traditional healthcare practices. The connected medical devices helps in multiple ways such as the care providers can provide better efficiency and accountability to their customers/ patients, reduction in the cost of treatment and improved quality of treatments.

The Connected Medical Device Market is expected to grow at a Strong CAGR at the end of the forecasted time due to technological advancements across the industry, high adoption of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms, applications in the management of chronic diseases, rising point of care, and advantages such as reduced nurses’ time and reduced rate of patient readmission.

Key Players for Connected Medical Devices Market

The prominent players in connected Medical Device Market are

A&D Medical, Aerotel, Animas Corporation, BL Healthcare, Body Media Inc., Boston Scientific, DexCom Inc., Docobo, eHIT Ltd, eDevice, FitSense Technology and more.

Segments of Connected Medical Devices Market

Global Connected Medical Devices Market has been segmented on the basis of products which include Software, BP Monitor, Tracker, ECG, CPAP, Holter, BiPAP, on the basis of feature which includes Communication, Networking, on the basis of Care which consists of Sleep Apnea, Blood Pressure on the basis of end users which includes Hospital, Patient, Clinic.

Regional Analysis of Connected Medical Devices Market

Globally North America is the largest market for Connected Medical Devices, large share of this market is focused on the rise in new, updated and faster technologies which help in an effective and efficient manner. The North American market for Connected Medical Devices expected to grow at a strong CAGR and is expected to reach at US$ Million by the end of the forecasted period. Europe is the second-largest market for Connected Medical Devices, which is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR .

The report for Global Connected Medical Devices Markets of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

