Blepharitis Treatment Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2017 – 2027

Blepharitis is an ophthalmologic condition which is characterized by the inflammation of the eyelids which leads to eye irritation. The eyelids of the patient become inflamed near to the eye margin, and usually affects both eyes at the same time. Blepharitis treatment contributes to various other eye problems such as dry eye syndrome, itching, eyelid crusting, red and swollen eyes. It has been found that the prevalence of blepharitis increases with age. The disease can be caused due to bacterial eyelid infection, dry or sore eyes, fungal eyelid infection, and meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD).

Blepharitis Treatment Market: Segmentation

The initial steps by patients for blepharitis treatment include self-care, however, if the self-care measures are not effective medications are necessary. Blepharitis Treatment Market is segmented on the basis of the treatment methods, distribution channel and regions:

On the basis of various types of treatment options, the market is segmented into the following:

Artificial tears

Eye Cleansers

Antibiotic Therapy Topical antibiotic therapy Oral antibiotic therapy



On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into the following:

Pharmacies

Drug Store

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

E-Commerce

Blepharitis Treatment Market: Dynamics

Blepharitis treatment market is a growing market which is driven by the rising incidence of ophthalmological disorders, such as dry eye, uveitis among others. The market is supported by the favorable government funding for ophthalmology research. Additionally, several factors contribute to the development of blepharitis treatment market such as the increasing demand for artificial tears which is widely available at low cost. Blepharitis disease is characterized by repeated disease history in several patients which are going to drive the market growth. In addition to this, it is a long term chronic condition. The increased use of artificial tears for treatment owing to ease of availability is also among the several factors which will fuel the growth of the blepharitis treatment market during the forecast period.

However, there are several factors which restrict the growth of the blepharitis treatment market such as lack of awareness in the population regarding the disease. Blepharitis treatment market does not characterize any strict regulations by the government on the new drug development methods, inadequate reimbursement scenario in several regions for blepharitis treatment. There are various companies which are involved in blepharitis treatment however the entry of several domestic and regional players is restricted due to the high cost of research and development involved in new drug development.

Blepharitis Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geography, the blepharitis treatment market can be segmented into seven major regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. At present, North America holds a leading position in the blepharitis treatment market followed by Europe. The major driving factors which have driven the growth of the blepharitis treatment market in this regions are the involvement of leading players in new product development and upgrading their existing products to enhance their product portfolios. The competitiveness among the major players in the North America region is expected to drive innovative products in the blepharitis treatment market. Following North America, European countries are also anticipated to show steady growth in the blepharitis treatment market. In the next few years, Asia-Pacific would show remarkable growth in the blepharitis treatment market as it is developing at a very rapid pace and has shown the emergence of many players. The factors which would fuel the growth of blepharitis treatment market in Asia-Pacific are rising prevalence of ophthalmological disorders, growing demand for healthcare facilities in emerging economies such as India and China, and multinational companies moving towards the developing nations and setting operational set-ups. Blepharitis treatment market would evolve at a rapid rate across the regions. However, North America would maintain its position in the overall blepharitis treatment market.

Blepharitis Treatment Market: Key Players

It is expected that with due course of time, there will be an influx of many players in the blepharitis treatment market. Some of the key players operating in the blepharitis treatment market are Scope Ophthalmics Ltd., NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Thea Pharmaceuticals Limited, Perrigo Laboratories, among others. Blepharitis treatm