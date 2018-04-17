Top Load Cartoning Machines Market will Register a CAGR of 4.5% through 2026

As per the latest report compiled by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global market for top load cartoning machines is likely to witness moderate growth. The market is projected to register 4.5% CAGR during 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, the global top load cartooning machines market is estimated to reach 766.8 million revenue. The most influential factor in the top load cartooning machines market is the evolution of the packaging machinery market. Developers of top load cartooning machines are focusing on improving the design in order to expand the capacity. Manufacturers are introducing new models to strengthen their position in the market.

The demand for innovative packaging solution is resulting in the development of modular top load cartoning machine. Key players are increasingly investing in the research and development to integrate advanced technology and deliver maximum efficiency. The manufacturers are also developing machines that can handle huge volume with minimal human effort, thereby minimizing errors and eliminating the wastage of raw materials.

Key Highlights on the Global Top Load Cartoning Machines Market

The global market for top load cartoning machines is segmented on the basis of product type, capacity, end use industry, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into horizontal and vertical. Horizontal top load cartoning machines are likely to be one of the top-selling products. By 2026 end, horizontal top load cartoning machines are estimated to exceed US$ 600 million revenue.

Based on the capacity, top load cartoning machines with the capacity of 150-400 CPM are likely to witness robust growth throughout the forecast period 2017-2026. 150-400 CPM capacity of top load cartoning machines are projected to reach nearly US$ 300 million revenue by 2026 end.

On the basis of the end use industry, Food industry is expected to emerge as the largest end user of the top load cartoning machines. By the end of 2026, the food industry is estimated to create an incremental opportunity surpassing US$ 70 million between 2017 and 2026.

Region-wise, the global top load cartoning machines market is segmented on the basis of Europe, North America, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. Among these regions, Europe is likely to remain dominant in the global market for top load cartoning machines. Europe is projected to register 3.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2026.

Global Top Load Cartoning Machines Market: Competition Landscape

The report provides a detailed profile of some of the key market players active in the global market for top load cartoning machines. The companies operating in the market are Robert Bosch GmbH – Packaging Technology, Molins Langen – Molins PLC, Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., Tetra Pak International S.A., Cama Group, Rovema GmbH, Econocorp Inc., Bradman Lake Group Ltd., PMI Cartoning, Inc., and ADCO Manufacturing. Most of the players operating in the global top load cartoning machines market are incorporating advanced technologies to develop machines that can offer efficiency and at the same time ensure smooth functioning of the process.