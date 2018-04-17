The Lauren Ashtyn Collection Continues To Book Guests For Its May Friends And Family Tours

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection, a luxury hair extensions salon, has posted the May schedule for its Friends And Family Tours on its Facebook page. Apparently, the company will be in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on the 16th of May before proceeding to Buffalo, New York on the 18th.

South Carolina’s leading luxury hair extensions provider, The Lauren Ashtyn Collection , will conduct two Friends and Family Tours this May. The first tour will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 16, 2018 while the second tour will take place in Buffalo, New York on May 18, 2018. The LAC (Lauren Ashtyn Collection) Friends And Family Tours are private events and all guests must RSVP to attend. There is a $50 fee to RSVP for the LAC Friends and Family Tour. This reservation fee will provide the guest with a $50 off on all volume or crown extension purchases. It also covers the cost for a free mini shampoo and conditioner, and a free hair consultation session. Guests who will be attending the LAC Friends and Family Tour in order to have their existing LAC hair extensions customized will be required to pay the additional $150 fee for cut and style customization. The company will not be able to color individual hairpieces and extensions at these shows, but guests who RSVP to the tours will get a $50 deduction off this customization fee.

All guests who would like to RSVP to one or both the May LAC Friends and Family Tours are advised to email the company at contact@laurenashtyn.com to confirm their attendance. After receiving the RSVP email, The Lauren Ashtyn Collection will email an invoice for $50 within 24 hours. And once the invoice is paid, the company will email the exact time and location of the tour in either city. Interested guests are advised to send their RSVP’s as soon as possible because the company needs at least 30 RSVP’s to hold a Friends and Family Tour in a city. The $50 RSVP tickets are also available on Eventbrite.

About Us

Established over two years ago, The Lauren Ashtyn Collection is a leading hair and beauty salon founded by professional stylist, Lauren Ashtyn. The company specializes in 100% European Remy human hair volume and crown extensions. Conceptualized from the viewpoint of a stylist who has spent years behind the chair, the company’s hairpieces are designed to be easy for a stylist to incorporate into their practice to better meet the demands of his or her individual clients, as well as simple and easy for home use by women the world over. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection hairpieces are fully customizable to blend with natural hair. For more information, see article https://thelaurenashtyncollection.com/hair-extensions-101-your-guide-to-all-things-related-to-hair-extensions/

Contact:

Christopher Guest

Company: The Lauren Ashtyn Collection

Address: 162 East Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Phone: (864)641-0751

Email: contact@laurenashtyn.com

Website: https://thelaurenashtyncollection.com/