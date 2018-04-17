Silicones 2018 Market Size, Trends, Growth and Forecasts Analysis Report

Latest research report on “Global Silicones Market 2018 Research Report ” now available at a high quality database of Marketresearchfuture.com.com with market size, share, trends, Competitive and statistical analysis.

Market Segmentation:-

Globally, silicones market is categorized on the basis of type and application. On the basis of the type, the market is categorized into resins, fluids, gels, and elastomer. Silicone elastomer can be further segmented into liquid silicone rubber, high temperature vulcanized silicone elastomers, and room temperature vulcanized silicone elastomers. Silicone fluids are further bifurcated into straight silicone fluid and modified silicone fluid. Silicone resins can be segmented into methyl silicone resin, phenyl silicone resin, and silicone combination resin. Among them, the elastomer accounted for the largest market share in 2016 on account of rising use of this elastomer in the automotive & transportation and construction industries. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into building & construction, personal care & consumer products, automotive & transportation, medical & healthcare, industrial process, and others. Other application include, electrical & electronics, paper, textile, and energy. Among these, automotive & transportation is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR due to increasing automotive production and sales along with increasing use of silicone in the manufacturing of automotive components.

Request for a Sample Copy here: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5476

Regional Analysis

The global silicones market is categorized into five regions, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among them, Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, (2017 to 2023) on account of the expansion of various end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, personal care, and building & construction among others. The demand for silicones is predicted to surge in the numerous countries of the Asia Pacific such as China, India, Bangladesh, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, and Malaysia due to the approval of large-scale industrial, residential, as well as commercial building & construction projects. Furthermore, growing number of working professionals coupled with increasing disposable income in emerging nations has presented an opportunity to spend on personal care products, which, in turn, is estimated to propel the growth of the market. Additionally, high economic growth, inexpensive raw material, labor & land cost, and shifting manufacturer base in this region are important factors for the regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific emerged as the largest silicones market in 2016, which is further followed by Europe and North America. North America is estimated to witness an above-average growth in silicones market on account of increasing demand from healthcare sector along with the continuous growth of the medical sector in this region. The U.S. accounted for the largest regional market share in 2016 followed by Canada due to rising demand for personal care and consumer goods. In Europe, countries such as Germany, the U.K, Italy, France, Russia, and Spain are among the leading market contributors and is estimated to retain their dominance due to the robust automobile manufacturing base along with high adoption rate among various end-use industries.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the silicones market are Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Momentive (U.S.), Elkem Silicones (Norway), Evonik Industries (Germany), KCC Corporation (South Korea), GELEST, INC. (U.S.), NuSil Technology LLC (U.S.), Specialty Silicone Products, Inc. (U.S.), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), and BASF SE (Germany) among others.

Intended Audience

Silicones manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Silicones

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

Complete Report Details Available @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/silicones-market-5476

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com