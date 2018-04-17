Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market Estimated to Exhibit 4.9% CAGR through 2027

Retail e-commerce packaging is gaining increased traction owing to expanding e-commerce sector. The cross border shopping has picked up steam and is pushing the growth of the e-commerce sector. This in turn has led to the emergence of innovative packaging solutions, thus giving a boost to the global retail e-commerce packaging market. Several key players in the market are focusing on developing efficient packaging solutions with a view to promote safety of the product, marketing of the product as well as enhance the visibility of the product.

“Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2026),” a new research report by Future Market Insights covers present and future projections of the global market. According to this research, the global market is poised to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the period of assessment and is estimated to reflect a market valuation of more than US$ 21 Bn by the end of the year of assessment.

Global Market for Retail E-Commerce Packaging: Factors Influencing Growth

Several factors are pushing the growth of the global retail e-commerce packaging market. To name a few, aspects such as increasing cross-border shopping and parcel delivery driving the demand for retail e-commerce packaging products, increasing penetration of e-commerce in tier 2 and rural areas, increasing adoption of e-commerce by retail chains, medium business to consumer business as well as in small scale B2C businesses, rising consumer preferences towards inexpensive and reusable components that are easy to load and reload and development of innovative packaging solutions driving the sales owing to increased customer satisfaction thus pushing the growth of e-commerce packaging are contributing to the growth of the global retail e-commerce packaging market.

Global Market for Retail E-Commerce Packaging: Key Segmental Highlights

The global retail e-commerce packaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, market type, merchandise type and by region.

By market type, the third party fulfilment and logistics companies segment is the largest and expected to showcase high market attractiveness. This segment is expected to lead the global market with a high market valuation by the end of the year of assessment

By region, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) shows high lucrativeness. The retail e-commerce packaging market in this region is projected to grow at a significant CAGR and is estimated to reach a value of more than US$ 7700 Mn by the end of the forecast period. The retail e-commerce packaging market in Latin America is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years

By product type, protective packaging segment is projected to grow at a high rate throughout the period of assessment and also reflect a high market value by the end of the assessment year (2026) and is a highly lucrative segment. The boxes segment is the second largest in terms of market strength

By merchandise, the food and beverage segment is projected to grow at a higher pace as compared to other merchandise segments during the period of forecast. The fashion (clothing, footwear, etc.) segment is expected to dominate the global market with a high valuation of more than US$ 6 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2026)

Global Market for Retail E-Commerce Packaging: Competition Analysis

The research report on global retail e-commerce packaging market includes a separate section on competitor analysis. It covers various aspects of the companies involved in the global retail e-commerce packaging market. Major players such as Dynaflex Private Limited, Intertape Polymer Group, WestRock Company, 3M Co., Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi plc., International Paper Company, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Pregis Corporation and DS Smith Plc., are profiled in this exhaustive research report.