PIPELINE MONITORING SYSTEMS MARKET– TOP KEY PLAYER AND MARKET TRENDS ANALYSIS REPORT

Global Pipeline Monitoring System market is expected to significant growth during the forecast period:

Pune, India, April 16, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Global Pipeline Monitoring System market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 7% from 2018 to 2022.

Key Players

The key players of global Pipeline Monitoring System market report includes ABB (Switzerland), Emerson (U.S.), Honeywell International (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens AG (India), Badger Meter (U.S.), Bentek Systems Ltd. (Canada), General Electric (U.S.), HollySys Automation Technologies (China) and Inductive Automation (U.S.) among others.

Market Highlights

The pipeline monitoring systems market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to increase in number of oil & gas leakages in production, pipelines, and storage tanks caused by the natural disasters and high pressure in the pipelines. The introduction of stringent government regulations for pipeline safety and security and the rapid expansion and up gradation of pipelines is further contributing to the growth of the market. The growth of pipeline monitoring systems is further contributed by the development of new devices and solutions for the monitoring of pipeline performance, optimization of resources, automating the functions, and safeguarding the operations.

Market Research Analysis

Based on technology, the ultrasonic testing segment is expected to dominate the market owing to its increased use by the oil and gas companies for detecting the small and large leakages. The small ball technology is also expected to grow and the growth of this technology can be attributed to the effective utilization of these balls through pipelines with long inspection capability from single deployment.

On the basis of application, the leak detection segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increase in focus on improving the control over pipeline infrastructure and automation of the process for improving the productivity, which would enable the monitoring of conditions of assets and alert the authorities in case of unauthorized events. The increase in investments by the oil & gas companies in pipeline monitoring infrastructures and safe transportation of the material through it is also fuelling the growth of the leak detection systems in the market.

The report for Global Pipeline Monitoring System market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

