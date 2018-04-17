Organic Drinks Market Size, Share, Trend, Top Key Players Updates and Global Analysis, 2022

Market Overview:

Organic Drinks are beverages obtained from fruits, vegetables or seeds of plants. Organic drinks are popular amongst the consumers as they are free of chemicals and contain no harmful pesticides. The beverages that are popular in the organic beverages include organic tea, coffee and fruit purees. The drinks are available in various forms and have a high shelf life. Organic drinks contains no or less preservatives which adds to the health benefits obtained from them. Organic drinks are high in nutrient content and helps in the absorption of other nutrients in the body.

Increasing demand of beverages made from natural ingredients is supporting the growth of organic drinks market globally. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global Organic Drinks Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022 that the organic drinks market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR during the forecast period.

Latest Industry Updates:

Dec 2017: he Campbell Soup Co. has completed its $700 million acquisition of Pacific Foods of Oregon, a producer of organic broth and soup, shelf-stable plant-based beverages and meals and sides. The deal, which was announced in July, had been stalled by a lawsuit filed against Pacific Foods by a former shareholder.

Dec 2017: 4 Pure, a Maine producer of organic lemonades made from only four natural ingredients, is offering a time-sensitive opportunity for investment in the company. The 53-day investment campaign is running now on SeedInvest, a leading equity crowdfunding platform, and ends at midnight on January 26, 2018. The campaign was inspired by growing enthusiasm for the company’s four-ingredient organic beverage line.

Nov 2017: Growing demand for Spanish organic fruits and vegetables in Sweden. Spain exported 375 million euros worth of agricultural food products and beverages to Sweden in the first eight months of 2017, i.e. 6.8% more than in the same period in 2016.

Sep 2017: Hawaii-based GREEN Energy® rolls out a new can and pineapple and guava editions to mark its third anniversary. The original GREEN changed the game with an organic answer to consumers’ thirst for healthier energy: green tea, coconut water and carbonated kale in one ready to drink can

Competitive Analysis:

Established players from North America and Europe are following strategies innovations in their-product line to expand their business in other regions due to increasing demand of organic drinks in the beverage industries. They are mainly focused on increasing their supply to established industries that have high demand of organic products.

The key players profiled in the organic drinks market are Hain Celestial Group (U.S.), Suja Life, LLC (U.S.), Organic Valley (U.S.), Coca-Cola (U.S.), Parkers Organic Juices PTY LTD (Australia), Groupe Danone (France), Purity Organic, LLC (U.S.), and The Better Drinks Co (New Zealand) among many others.

Market Segments:

The global organic drinks market has been divided into source, product type, packaging, distribution channel and region.

On The Basis Of Source: Fruits, Vegetables and Others

On The Basis Of Product Type: Concentrates, Puree, Instant Powder and Others

On The Basis Of Packaging: Bottles, Sachets, Cans, Boxes and Others

On The Basis Of Distribution Channel: Store Based (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores and Others) and Non Store Based (E-commerce)

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Regional Analysis:

North America region has the major market share followed by Europe. U.S. is amongst the major producers of organic drinks. Raising consumption of on-the-go products is supporting the growth of the market in developed countries of North America and Europe region. Netherlands, U.S., Germany, France and U.K. are the major importers of organic drinks. In the Europe region, Germany is one of the dominating countries for organic drinks manufactures and exports the product to various other countries of Europe which include Netherlands, France, U.K., Belgium and Austria.