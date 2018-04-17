Opportunities for the US hydration bottle market to reach $2.5 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the US hydration bottle market looks promising with opportunities in the various outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, fitness, and travel. The US hydration bottle market is expected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2023, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing popularity of outdoor activities, and promotional strategies by manufactures such as targeted marketing, product design, and giving more space on shelf by major retail brands.

In this market, plastic, stainless steel, and glass are used to make hydration bottles. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the plastic type hydration bottle will show above average growth during the forecast period.

By product type, regular and insulated types hydration bottle is used in US market. The insulated water bottle is expected to remain the fastest growing segment in the forecast period due to increasing consumer interest in sports and outdoor activities.

By sales channel, the US hydration bottle market is segmented into offline and online. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the online segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include increasing adoption of smart bottles with integrated hydration calculator, increasing use of glass and stainless steel bottles to reduce plastic waste, and increasing demand for vacuum insulated double walled water bottles. Contigo (Newell Brands Inc.), Yeti Holding Inc., Camelbak, Bubba (Newell Brands Inc.), and Pacific Market International (Stanley and Aladdin) are among the major suppliers of hydration bottles.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the US hydration bottle market by material, product, and sales channel, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the US Hydration Bottle Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the US hydration bottle market by material, product, and sales channel, as follows:

By Material Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Plastic

• Stainless Steel

• Glass

• Others

By Product Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Regular

• Insulated

By Sales Channel [Value ($ Million) from 2012 and 2023]:

• Online

• Offline

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the US hydration bottle market by material (plastic, stainless steel, glass, and others), product (regular and insulated), and sales channel (offline and online)?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.4. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.5. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.6. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.7. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.8. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.9. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.10. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?