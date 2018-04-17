Northern VA Contractor Discusses Top McLean Home Remodeling Ideas

Falls Church, Virginia (webnewswire) April 11, 2018 – Koncept Design + Build, a McLean home remodeling contractor, has recently released a blog on the top McLean home remodeling ideas. These ideas are promoted at length, and address all parts of the home, from the kitchen, bathroom, deck, mudroom to many others. It also discusses the various steps that need to be taken during the remodeling process, outlining the details of each step and how they work to make the home look its best. It even offers some picture examples of what a beautifully remodeled home would look like. Koncept Design + Build hopes to give the reader some imaginative ideas for a McLean home improvement project. To paint a good picture, the blog describes the most popular trending home remodeling styles in the McLean area that would best fit a McLean home.

One of the ideas for a McLean home remodeling project is a new outdoor addition to the house like a sunroom or deck. Koncept Design + Build believes that a house is always best enjoyed when the sun can shine throughout an entire room or be enjoyed outside on a modern, stylish deck. Added comforts like these are suggested to make the homelife more pleasant, especially with a unique and trendy construction. Another addition that is trending in McLean homes are newly styled mudrooms. Creating a mudroom in the house adds unique flair if accented with bold colors. It is also functional for where someone can lay their shoes or coat. Other ideas center around bathroom remodeling and kitchen remodeling. Additions such as unique lighting and granite countertops can be incorporated into the kitchen or bathroom for a trendy look.

Ideas for McLean home remodeling also extend to some areas of the home that a homeowner usually wouldn’t consider, like a basement or downstairs storage room. Koncept Design + Build recommends adding some some good lighting or turning your basement into a relaxing and fun environment to watch movies or play live or recorded music. In addition to an added sunny deck space, including a gazebo in the yard will add even more modern beauty to the McLean home. The living room and the bedroom are also rooms that Koncept Design + Build suggests to remodel.

