Laparoscopic Devices Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Laparoscopic Devices Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Laparoscopic Devices Market by equipment (laparoscopes, energy systems, internal closure, trocars, insufflations, wound protectors, hand assist), application (general, colorectal surgeries, bariatric, gynecological, urological surgery), end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Laparoscopic Devices Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Laparoscopic Devices Market. According to the report the Global Laparoscopic Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Laparoscopy, also known as diagnostic laparoscopy, and is a surgical diagnostic procedure used to examine the organs inside the abdomen. It is a low-risk, minimally invasive procedure. Laparoscopy uses an instrument called a laparoscope to look at the abdominal organs. A laparoscope is a long, thin tube with a high-intensity light and a high-resolution camera at the front. The instrument is inserted through an incision in the abdominal wall. As it moves along, the camera sends images to a video monitor. These devices are mainly preferred for surgeries related to the pancreas, liver, colon and bile duct. With increase in number of patients suffering from abdominal disorders the global laparoscopic market is expected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period.

Market Insights

The growth of laparoscopic devices market is primarily driven by health issues caused by obesity, as rise in obese population has resulted into laparoscopic surgeries. Moreover, factors such as growing patient and physician preference for laparoscopic procedures as compared to open surgeries, growing geriatric population, rise in prevalence of colorectal cancer which can be treated laparoscopically, and technological advancements are majorly driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, side effects associated with the surgeries and rapid technological changes could be the restraining factors in the growth of laparoscopic devices market. Going forward, advanced technologies that are likely to make surgeries easier to perform is likely to bring opportunity for growth to this market for major player.

Segment Covered

The report on global laparoscopic devices market covers segments such as, equipment, application and end user. On the basis of equipment the global laparoscopic devices market is categorized into laparoscopes, energy systems, internal closure devices, trocars, insufflations devices, wound protectors, hand assist devices, sample retrieval bag and gastric band. On the basis of application the global laparoscopic devices market is categorized into general surgery, colorectal surgeries, bariatric surgery, gynecological surgery and urological surgery. On the basis of end user the global laparoscopic devices market is categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global laparoscopic devices market such as, Karl Storz GmbH & Co.KG, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Braun Aesculap, Stryker Corporation, Richard Wolf GMBH, Cook Medical Incorporated, ConMed Corporation, Ethicon, Inc. and Smith & Nephew PLC.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global laparoscopic devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of laparoscopic devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the laparoscopic devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the laparoscopic devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

