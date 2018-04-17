Key Trends And Industry Insights Of Phytosterols Market Over Forecast Period 2023

Market Definition:

Growing demand for supplements and food products prepared from plant sources useful for preventing cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and other body weight-related disorders has uplifted the demand for phytosterols. Among all, the beta-sitosterol is being a majorly used ingredient in the preparation of food and supplements. Increasing prevalence of diseases, for instance, cardiac arrest, artery blockage, obesity, and many others has increased the application of phytosterols in various industries such as dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and functional food & beverages.

Market Scenario:

Phytosterols help in reduction and management of body weight and prevent disorders like cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and unnecessary body fat deposition. Continuously increasing obesity and other body weight related issues across the globe have turned up an opportunity for supplements and functional food and beverage industry to include plant-derived ingredients in their products, which is driving the growth of the phytosterols market.

Increasing health awareness among the consumers is further adding fuel to the growth of the phytosterols market. Additionally, high preference towards functional food and beverages is increasing the demand for phytosterols. However, non-defined stringent laws in the use of phytosterols in certain food & beverages may hinder the market growth.

Key manufacturers are emphasizing on new product development in order to enhance the customer base. Apart from that, the key players are promoting their products through advertisements in television and social media, which, in turn, is escalating the phytosterols demand. The global phytosterols market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Receive a Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5452

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global phytosterols market: Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Bunge Ltd. (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Raisio Plc. (Finland), Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Gustav Parmentier Handeslgesellschaft GmbH (Germany), Arboris, LLC (U.S.), and Danone (France)

Key Findings:

Phytosterols have a massive opportunity in the supplements industry

Germany is among the top consumers of phytosterols in the North American region

Apr 2017, Lipofoods SLU, has launched its palm-free LIPOPHYTOL phytosterol system. This highly concentrated, water-dispersible source of plant sterols in an easy-to-use format is designed to support cardiovascular health

Intended Audience:

Phytosterols manufacturers

Food manufacturers

Pharmaceutical industry

Raw material suppliers

Retailers and wholesaler

Traders, importers, and exporters

Segments:

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into beta-sitosterol, campesterol, stigmasterol, and others. Among all, the beta-sitosterol segment is dominating the market owing to their usage in a wide range of medicinal products and supplements especially for treating colon and cervical cancer. Additionally, high demand for phytosterols-rich food is driving the growth of this segment.

On the basis of the application, it is segmented into food products, pharmaceuticals, supplements, cosmetics, and others. Among all the applications, food products segment is dominating the market owing to the rising demand for phytosterols in various food preparations as an alternative to the conventional cholesterol. Additionally, rising awareness regarding cardiac and health in the population and associated health benefits with the consumption of phytosterols is driving the market growth.

Access Report Deatails @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/phytosterols-market-5452

Regional Analysis:

The global phytosterols market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the global market followed by North America. Europe is accounted for a greater consumption of phytosterols in supplements and food preparations owing to increasing rates of obese population and other cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, the high demand for phytosterols in functional food & beverages industry is considered to be a significant driving factor in this region.

Furthermore, owing to increasing consumer awareness and high demand for functional food & beverages supplemented with plant-derived products in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China, the phytosterols market is expected to grow at a steady pace. However, stringent regulations in the developed economies of North America and Europe region are expected to restrain the market growth in these regions.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com