Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Industry 2017, Deep Market Research Report Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market by diagnostic methods(diagnostic imaging, endoscopy screening, blood tests) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market. According to the report the Global Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

Market Insights

Increasing geriatric patient population especially patients suffering from head and neck cancer, advancement in treatment modes, and advanced diagnostic technologies are considered as the prime factors driving the growth of this market. Moreover, unfavorable government regulations regarding new researches, high cost associated with the treatment modes and lack of awareness among the people about the head and neck cancer are the key restraining factors in this market. Furthermore, rise in the chronic diseases among aging population, rise in the healthcare expenditure of people, and better healthcare initiatives from government and private organizations are anticipated to create more opportunities for the growth of this market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, low adoption rate of digital technology based systems and untapped markets are considered to be the challenges faced by the global head and neck cancer diagnostics market.

Segment Covered

The global head and neck cancer diagnostics market based on diagnostic methods is segmented into diagnostic imaging, endoscopy screening, bioscopy screening, blood test and dental diagnostic and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.

North America is accounted for the largest market share region in the global head and neck cancer diagnostic market owing more than 47% share. Rising aging population with chronic disease, with head and neck cancer related and highly developed healthcare infrastructure are considered to be the key factors for the growth of this market region. Moreover, Asia pacific is expected to be the most prominent and faster growing market due to presence of emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR rate over the forecast period and provides more opportunities due to increasing demand for developed healthcare infrastructure, rising expenditure of patient population and rising cases of head and neck cancer in the region.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global head and neck cancer diagnostics market such as, Siemens Healthcare, Identafi, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, AdDent, Inc., Varian Medical Systems, NeuSoft, Toshiba, Fujifilm Holdings and Hitachi Medical.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global head and neck cancer diagnostics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of head and neck cancer diagnostics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the head and neck cancer diagnostics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the head and neck cancer diagnostics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

