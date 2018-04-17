Global Payment Security Market to Grow at 14% CAGR during 2017-2022

According to report released by TechSci Research, “ Global Payment Security Market By Type, By Component, By Solution, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022”, the global payment security market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during 2017-2022. Growing preference for digital payments, rising fraudulent activities in payments, increasing number of payment modes, and government initiatives towards securing payments and bringing in laws for enhancing data protection are some of the key factors expected to drive the global payment security market in the coming years. Moreover, stringent PCI DSS guidelines and growing smartphone and e-commerce market are anticipated to boost demand for payment security solutions and services across the globe.

Browse 108 market data Tables and 96 Figures spread through 196 Pages and an in-depth TOC on “Global Payment Security Market” https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-payment-security-market/1641.html

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in the payment security market, globally, on account of increasing number of smartphones, rapid adoption of digital payment modes by numerous governments and high adoption rate of different technologies across its major economies such as China, Singapore and India. In 2017, ‘Point of Sale’ grabbed a larger market share compared to ‘Mobile’ and ‘Web’, owing to its huge usage in developed countries and rising adoption in emerging economies, especially in the Asian countries such as India. Tokenization is expected to be the fastest growing solution in the global payment security market, as it encodes the payment data into randomly generated tokens, which provide additional security to the payment data.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=1641

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

“Implementation of payment security solutions and services across various end use verticals such as BFSI, retail, hospitality & transportation, etc., is increasing at a robust pace, owing to growing volume of payments done via digital means such as credit/debit cards, mobile phones, etc., in these sectors. Not only payment security adoption is enabling these verticals to minimize payment data theft, but also in gaining consumer confidence. This, in addition to, emergence of next-generation payment systems and increasing number of government initiatives towards securing digital payments is poised to drive the market in the coming years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Payment Security Market By Type, By Component, By Solution, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022” has evaluated the future growth potential of the payment security market and has also provides the statistics and information on market structure, size, share and trends. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers to take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities existing in the market.

Browse Related Reports

Global Contactless Payment Market By Device Type (PoS Terminals, Cards, & Others), By Component, By Solution (Payment Terminal Solution, Device Management Solution, & Others), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-contactless-payment-market/2088.html

India POS Terminals Market By Type, By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-pos-terminals-market-by-type-by-end-user-competition-forecast-opportunities/1162.html

UAE Mobile Wallet Market By Application (Bill Payment, Mobile Recharge & Mobile Bill Payments, Utilities & Money Transfer & Others), By End User (Retail, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Transportation & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 – 2022

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/uae-mobile-wallet-market/2327.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com

Connect with us on Twitter – https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research