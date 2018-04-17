Global Market Study on Automated Fare Collection System: Train Application Segment Projected to Remain Dominant Through 2024

Automated Fare Collection Systems Market represents current scenario as well as growth prospect of the Automated Fare Collection Systems industry primarily based upon factors on which companies compete in the market, key trends and segmentation analysis.

Scope of the Report:

In automated fare collection systems, there is no need for ticket counters, thereby increasing the convenience and saving time for travelers. Even for transport authorities, due to such automated solutions, there is an ease of operation in terms of ticket distribution, checking and also aids in cost minimization. Due to such factors, various transit authorities are increasingly adopting automated fare collection solutions. An example of automated fare collection system is the smartcard. Smartcards systems make the fare payment faster and it is easy for the commuters to operate. Fare payment transactions through these technologies are three to five times faster than dropping tokens into acceptors or manual paying for the tickets.

Market Segments:

This report focuses on the Automatic Fare Collection in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Cubic

• Thales

• Omron

• Samsung SDS

• The Nippon Signal

• ST Electronics

• Indra Company

• Shanghai Potevio Company Limited

• NXP Semiconductors

• United

• Huaming

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Ticket Vending Machine

• Ticket Office Machine

• Fare Gates

• IC Cards

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Rail & Transit Solution

• Entertainment Solution

• Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

