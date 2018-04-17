Global Furniture & Floor Coverings Industry Outlook: Ken Research

Global Furniture & Floor Coverings industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global Furniture & Floor Coverings market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

The furniture & floor coverings market consists of the following two segments: furniture and floor coverings. Furniture comprises retail sales of domestic furniture, including bedroom furniture, dining room furniture, home office furniture, living room furniture, kitchen furniture and bathroom furniture. It does not cover contract furniture. Floor coverings includes retail (not trade) sales of carpets, mats, rugs, carpet tiles, hard tiles, laminates, final and wood flooring. All currency conversions have been carried out at constant average 2016 exchange rates. The global furniture & floor coverings market is expected to generate total revenues of USD556,970.8m in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% between 2013 and 2017. The furniture segment is expected to be the market’s most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of USD412,657.7m, equivalent to 74.1% of the market’s overall value.

In August 2017, President Trump signed a new executive order to streamline the construction approval process. As a former real estate developer himself, President Trump is likely to put much emphasis on construction in the near future. The mayor of San Francisco, Ed Lee also hopes to speed up permits and approvals. This should kick start building. This in turn creates a need for furniture and floor coverings.

