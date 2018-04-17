Fresh Food Packaging Market Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Global Fresh Food Packaging Information: by Material (Flexible & Rigid Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Others), End-Use (Meat Products, Fruits, Vegetables, Dairy Products, Others), Region – Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis

Fresh food packaging is one of the methods of developing food for all activities while handling and transportation. Packaging is used to protect fresh food from environmental conditions or physical damage. It also provides information about the ingredients, its nutritional value, and instruction to maintain the quality and freshness of the food. The need for convenient food coupled with longer shelf life has attracted the demand for food packaging.

The packaging sector in emerging countries develops a large volume of agricultural product and are continuously focusing on increasing the food demand, which is fuelling growth of the market. Growing demand for extended shelf-life of food products and increasing requirement for convenience food among consumers has been growing in accordance with the packaging industry. However, disposable management of the waste and environmental effects may limit the packaging sector. Whereas, ability to enhance product quality to meet standards both in domestic and international markets is likely to provide a growth opportunity in the future. Global fresh food packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Global fresh food packaging market is growing at the rapid pace due to various government initiatives towards food safety and upsurge for small portion food items, or demand for single-use packaging. Ready-to-eat and fresh products are one of the few segments of the industry that has shown consistent growth within the last few years. The report analyzes the fresh food packaging market by material; it includes flexible & rigid plastic, paper & paperboard, metal, glass, and others. An increase in the demand for fresh food products is projected to lead to the growth of the market. On the basis of the end-user, it is segmented into meat products, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and others. The demand for food packaging has grown rapidly in the fruits and vegetable industry. Moreover, meat, poultry & seafood packaging market is expected to grow exponentially owing to various factors such as retail sectors/increasing number of retails outlets and increasing demand for processed food items. On the basis of the geography, the market is categorized into America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest fresh food packaging market during the forecast period due to the introduction of active and intelligent packaging solutions and growing demand for flexible packaging.

Increase in the demand for small portion food items

With the change in the consumer lifestyle and the increasing trend of smaller families, the food items packaged in smaller portions are being demanded more. The retailers/ suppliers of meat, poultry, and seafood packaging also prefer the single-use packaging due to the limited availability of shelf space in the stores.

For meat blocks, meat cuts or smaller portions of meat or meat products, single-layer films provide good protection from external contamination and to some extent from evaporation. Another important deployment of single-layer films is, used for freezer storage. Use of single-layer films for wrapping chilled meat portions in self-service outlets is one of the major uses.

Rising income level of the individual in developing countries

From the last few years, disposable income in developing countries has been increasing. The higher disposable income in these developing countries, resulting in the increase in purchasing power. Developing economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Mexico have the largest disposable incomes, which is driving significant demand for efficient packaging of meat, poultry, and seafood. As a result, meat, poultry & seafood packaging market is expected to be impacted, positively.

Regional Analysis

The global market is segmented on the basis of geography: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most attractive fresh food packaging market across the globe owing to increasing export of fruits and vegetables from China and India. With increasing awareness about global warming and concerns about the environment, the emergence of eco-friendly packaging technologies, which are inexpensive and manufactured from recycled material and eco-friendly techniques of fresh food packaging has driven the market towards growth.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global fresh food packaging market are D.S. Smith Plc. (U.K), Amcor Limited (Australia), Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland), Coveris Holdings S.A (U.S.), Mondi Plc. (South Africa), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.), International Paper Company (U.S.), and RockTenn Company (U.S.)

Report Source @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fresh-food-packaging-market-2498