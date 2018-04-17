Eastern Pools Advises Its Clients To Book Early For Its Spring Pool Opening Services

Eastern Pools, Inc. has advised all its customers to book its spring pool opening services early to avoid service delays due to congestion. The company is already accepting bookings from customers in all its service regions in Ohio via phone and email for pool opening this spring and the coming summer season.

Customers of Eastern Pools, Inc. who wish to be included in the company’s pool opening list for this spring are advised to call early before the season kicks in. In the past, the company has faced high service volumes for its pool opening services at the start of the spring season. That is why the pool company is asking all its customers to book early in order to ensure timely and proper opening of their swimming pools. Eastern Pools opens and closes all kinds of swimming pools for residential, commercial, and institutional clients.

According to the company’s website, handling the opening and closing of swimming pools is one of their most important services. The company emphasizes proper pool cleaning when opening it for the spring and summer seasons, offering tips at http://www.easternpools.com/three-useful-tools-for-keeping-your-pool-clean/

Eastern Pools has been opening and closing pools in 5 county regions in Ohio for over 50 years. To avoid serviced delays, customers are advised to schedule pool opening appointments as early as possible. To book its pool opening services, customers can call or email Eastern Pools before the spring season gets underway. The company schedules all pool opening appointments according to the time of the request and availability. This means that the services are offered on a “First Call First Serve” basis. Book Eastern Pools ASAP to have your pool opened in time.

About Us

Established in 1963, Eastern Pools, Inc. boasts a combined total of more than 200 years of experience in sales and the service of swimming pools and spas. The family owned and operated company serves a 5-county area in Ohio offering a wide range of pool services to residential and commercial clients. Eastern Pools has a trained and experienced staff ready to handle each customer’s individual needs. The company also runs a brick and mortar pool store in Norton, OH stocked with the most extensive parts inventory of any pool dealer in the 5-county area. Reviews for the pool company are available at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Eastern+Pools+Inc/@41.000767,-81.6525287,17z/data=!4m12!1m6!3m5!1s0x0:0x49465886333b1d54!2sEastern+Pools+Inc!8m2!3d41.000767!4d-81.65034!3m4!1s0x0:0x49465886333b1d54!8m2!3d41.000767!4d-81.65034?hl=en

Contact:

Keith Duncan

Company: Eastern Pools, Inc.

Address: 4953 Wooster Rd, Norton, OH 44203

Phone: 330-825-2214

Email: sales@easternpools.com

Website: http://www.easternpools.com