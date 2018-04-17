Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by component (CGM monitor, the CGM transmitter and the glucose sensor) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market. According to the report the Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

Diabetes disease is growing across the globe at an extraordinary pace and has become a serious health issue during the last two decades. It is a major cause of mortality in the age group of 20–79 years. Based on its rapidly increasing incidence, it has been declared a global epidemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the number of diabetic patients reached 415 million in 2015 globally and is expected to reach around 642 million by 2040. According to the IDF, global healthcare expenditures to treat diabetes and its complications was USD 673 billion in 2015, representing 12% of total global healthcare expenditures and is expected to exceed USD 802 billion by 2040.

Rise in base of geriatric population, increasing incidence rates of diabetes worldwide, benefits of CBGM devices over blood glucometers such as reports generation and access for historic blood glucose data to analyze the trend, growing awareness among the population, increasing preference for non-invasive methods, and approval of artificial pancreas from FDI are expected to drive the market at a significant growth rate in the coming years. However, stringent regulatory approvals and high costs associated with these devices are some of the restraining factors which could hinder the market.

Geographically, North America is the leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to the presence of large number of geriatric population and large base of population with high purchasing power. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. This is predominantly due to increased healthcare awareness, improved economic growth, increasing number of obesity cases and growing awareness among the population about non-invasive glucose monitoring systems.

Report Highlights:

The report delivers a strategic analysis of the global market for continuous glucose monitoring systems and growth forecast for the period from 2017 – 2023. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market players who are operating in the market, segmental analysis based on type of component. It also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast for the period of 2017 – 2023. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis included in the report provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

Moreover, the report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in global continuous glucose monitoring systems market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas such as emerging geographies, and new technologies

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market

4. Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by Component

4.1. The CGM Monitor

4.2. The CGM Transmitter

4.3. The Glucose Sensor

5. Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by Region 2017-2023

5.1. North America

5.1.1. North America Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by Component

5.1.2. North America Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by Country

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Europe Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by Component

5.2.2. Europe Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by Country

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Asia-Pacific Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by Component

5.3.2. Asia-Pacific Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by Country

5.4. RoW

5.4.1. RoW Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by Component

5.4.2. RoW Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by Sub-region

6. Company Covered

6.1. Dexcom

6.2. Medtronic

6.3. Abbott

6.4. C8 Medisensors

6.5. Integrity Applications Ltd

6.6. Echo Therapeutics Inc.

6.7. Novo Nordisk

6.8. Orsense Ltd.

6.9. Others

