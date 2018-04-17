Choose Gracie Carlsbad to Learn Self Defense Skills

JiuJistu is a self-defense technique which helps you to secure yourself. The main advantage is self-defense but trough learning self-defense they will also experience an increase in confidence, increased self-esteem and just all around ability to deal with pressure. It’s really neat to see kids dealing with this pressure, most adults never learn how to do it so by training in jiu-jitsu your child will have unparalleled head start in life.

Gracie Carlsbad offer JiuJ itsu Classes for the people who want to learn self-defense techniques. Everybody knows the self-defense aspects of jiu-jitsu is undeniable, kids learn how to defend themselves when someone grabs them or when someone throws them on the ground or how to get back up, how to defend submission, how to avoid getting hit. But the life lessons the kids learn make an even bigger impact on their lives.

They learn how to deal with pressure, how to win, how to deal with losing and you can see them becoming more and more confident. Our group classes have a supportive atmosphere where participants grow by learning from each other, and helping each other achieve their physical and emotional goals.

We even have kid’s classes and programs for parents who want to get their children get an early start in physical fitness and martial arts! Our martial art and combat sport that focuses on grappling and especially ground fighting with the goal of gaining a dominant position from which to force an attacker to submit.

The goal is always to establish dominant position then submit your opponent using chokes, armbars, foot locks, or other joint manipulations. We have a team of dedicated instructor and student of JiuJitsu who simply wants to pass along the art that was taught to him.

You can also enroll in our training session to learn effective self-defense skills. In order to know more about our training programs, feel free to visit our official website.

