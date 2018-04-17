Automotive HVAC Market Analysis From 2018 To 2023: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Manufactures Outlook

Global Automotive HVAC Market driven by advancements in efficiency, automation and sensor technology expected to the market at a comfortable CAGR. Growing demand for HVAC systems from all classes of vehicles, growing pollution, growing coverage per day due to development of express highways and freeways, are the prime drivers of the market. Technological advancements which includes increasing functionality such as fogging sensor, automatic climate control system, and purified air through bacteriostatic filtering, are other drivers of the market.

Automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system are used for controlling the climate parameters such as temperature, and humidity of the vehicle cabin so as to provide the passengers with greater comfort.

Automotive HVAC Market Dominant Players:

The prominent players of global automotive HVAC market include Denso Corp, DelStar Technologies, Behr GmbH, Air International Thermal Systems, Delphi Automotive, Visteon Corp., Valeo SA, Sanden Corp., Calsonic Kansei, Halla Climate Control Corp., and others.

Market Dynamics:

Automotive HVAC Market Drivers

Well-established brands such as Audi, Mercedes, and BMW, are focusing on delivering customized and consumer friendly HVAC systems. For example, the BMW 6 Series delivers automatic air conditioning with equal air distribution for driver and passengers.

Growing efficiency and miniaturization of HVAC systems are expected to result in cost saving, and longer operational life. The advancements in sensor technology is expected to change the face of the automotive HVAC market.

The recovery of the automotive industry from its depression stage post 2007, where it suffered loss of production and sales volume is a silver lining for the market. “HVAC systems for defense stands out as an underserved area which is a niche but lucrative market opportunity”, says Mr. Suhail Noolkar, researcher at Market Research Future.

Automotive HVAC Market Constraints

Adoption of environmental friendly regulations, high cost of ecofriendly refrigerants, and concerns over carbon footprints, are the restraints on the market. We expect increasing stringency of regulation concerning energy efficiency, a trend which has been witnessed in consumer goods market. High installation cost is economical restraint on the market.

Automotive HVAC Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market owing to sheer size of economy and vehicles. The Asia Pacific region is delivering high growth of vehicles and growing automotive sector owing to the developing economy and per capita income especially in China and India. India, China and Japan have some of the largest automotive industry in the world. However a smaller percentage of vehicles have the HVAC systems in the Asia Pacific region as compared to developed regions of North America and Europe.

Asia Pacific is followed by North America led by the U.S. owing to its large automotive industry. The European market is dominated by Germany due to the presence of large players and strong automotive sector. The Middle East and Africa region is expected to generate a moderate growth skewed in favor of the Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Automotive HVAC Industry News:

Sept 2016 – Johnson Controls carried on its merger and collaboration stint with its latest merger with Tyco resulting in combined revenues of USD 30 billion and 117,000 employees. The synergies generated from the integration of the skill sets and capabilities of both players is expected to meet customers' needs in ways neither company could. The company forward looking statements clarifies the wisdom of the mergers in saving of USD 1 billion owing to synergies and productivity initiatives.

Jan 2015 – Johnson Controls Hitachi, Ltd. and Hitachi Appliances, Inc. entered into joint venture which will allow both companies to take advantage of complementary technologies and skills to deliver the most diverse technology portfolio in the HVAC industry. The collaboration is not limited to HVAC products but also includes variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology, inverter technology and others.

Automotive HVAC Market Segmentation:

To generate an accurate assessment of the differential potential of the global automotive HVAC market the report has been segmented by type, vehicle class, and regions.

Based on type, the market has been sub segmented into automatic HVAC and manual HVAC.

Based on vehicle type, the market has been sub segmented into passenger cars and commercial cars.

Based on regions, the market has been sub segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

