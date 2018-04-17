Automotive Control Panel Market Analysis From 2018 To 2023: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Manufactures Outlook

Automotive Control Panel Market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Automotive Control Panel will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness slow but steady growth by 2023, which will be a surplus growth at a moderate CAGR during the projected period (2016 -2023).

Global Automotive Control Panel Market Highlights:

Global Automotive control panel Market Information Report By Component (Rotary Switch, roof light, Touch Pad, Smart Roof, Locking Function, Side mirror, Door Panel Light, Driver Monitoring Camera, Electric Window and Others), By Control Panel Type (Manual, push button and Touch Screen), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles) and By Region.

Automotive Control Panel Companies Analyzed in report are:

Continental AG (Germany), Johnson Controls, Inc. (U.S.), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Faurecia S.A. (France), Lear Corporation (U.S.), Valeo SA (France), Delphi Automotive Plc. (U.K.), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan) and Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Japan).

Automotive control panels are electrical and displaying controls that are being used for the operation of vehicles. The control panel provides the driver with operational knowledge of various systems of the vehicle. Control panels form an integral part of passenger cars, motorcycles, airplanes, ship, boats and other vehicles.

The automotive industry is one of the most competitive industries; with players such as Ferrari and McLaren leading the sports car segment and players like BMW, Audi, and Mercedes dominate the luxury car market segment. Such high intensity of competition urges the automobile manufacturers to look for differentiating factor from other brands.

Automotive Control Panel are used to assist the drivers through autonomous and semi-autonomous driving systems. In addition, these systems also have features to alert the drivers regarding any hazard on the road. Although Automotive Control Panel are primarily for the safety of the passengers, these technologies are being increasingly leveraged by manufacturers to enhance the appeal of cars so as to increase the demand for luxury vehicles. The vehicle manufacturers are aggressively marketing these technologies in order to differentiate their automobiles from others, thereby resulting in a higher demand in the automotive industry.

Additionally surge in demand for electric vehicle is expected to directly compliment the increasing demand of the Automotive Control Panel. Increasing electrification of automobiles was one of the major factors that created a market for Automotive Control Panel in automobiles in the first place. Development of advanced electric and hybrid vehicles will further provide growth prospects in this market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

October, 2017– Continental developed a central input device. The Smart Control input device transparently and intuitively configures the change of role from driver to user of automated driving functions. It informs vehicle occupants if automated driving or manual driving is possible and can also be used to control driving maneuvers. “The success of automated vehicles depends on the user’s trust and acceptance.

March, 2017 – Johnson Controls International plc announced it is “exploring strategic alternatives” for its Power Solutions business. Power Solutions is one of the two divisions that comprise the company, which is based in Cork, Ireland, and has its North American headquarters in Glendale. It focuses on automotive battery development and production. The Power Solutions business recorded $7.3 billion in revenue and $1.6 billion in EBITDA in 2017.

Automotive Control Panel Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component: Comprises Rotary Switch, roof light, Touch Pad, Smart Roof, Locking Function, Side mirror, Door Panel Light, Driver Monitoring Camera, Electric Window and Others.

Segmentation by Control Panel Type: Comprises Manual, push button and Touch Screen.

Segmentation by Vehicle Type: Comprises Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Automotive Control Panel Market Regional Analysis:

Based on control panel type, the automotive control panel market has been segmented as manual, push button and touch screen. Amongst these, the push button segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Push button control panel consists of buttons and switches to manage operations. The designing of control panels with push buttons require different components and designing of corresponding graphics and charts to implement wiring installed components such as emergency stop buttons, start push-buttons, sound elements and buttons with LEDs or LED lighting.

Geographically, the global automotive control panel market has been divided into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Countries such as China have the existence of a large number of automobile control panel manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region. The region is expected to dominate the global automotive control panel market over the forecast period Original equipment manufacturers in this region are enhancing their technological capabilities and, are thus, able to offer better interior facilities for vehicles. The region also indicates promising growth potential, owing to an increase in comfort and safety levels in premium and luxury cars. The increase in the production of automobiles along with the growing demand for comfort and convenience is also expected to contribute in the growth of the market over the forecast period.

