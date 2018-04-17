Athletic Footwear Industry 2017 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Athletic Footwear Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Athletic Footwear Market by end user (kids, men, women), by distribution channel (athletic & sports goods stores, branded sports apparel stores, shoe stores, online stores), by product type (back packing shoes, hiking shoes, insert shoes, sports shoes) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Athletic Footwear Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Athletic Footwear Market

Market Insights

Adidas AG, Nike Inc, Puma SE, Reebok Inc, New Balance and some other major players dominate the global athletic footwear market. Heavy investments in research & development, brand building, product innovation& regular product launches and advertisement &marketing campaigns, improvement in distribution channels and e-commerce sales, and the use of advanced materials & technologies for new products characterizes the global athletic footwear market.

Adoption of advanced technologies, high quality advanced raw materials and introduction of various types of footwear for different uses are driving the growth of the global athletic footwear market. The inclination of consumers towards healthy lifestyle and rising disposable income are driving the demand for the athletic footwear for casual, fitness and sporting purposes. Moreover, the growing interest among people towards fitness, adventurous and sporting activities is generating demand for various type of athletic footwear to cope up with the demands of those activities. The increasing number of sporting events in a year is anticipated to drive the demand for athletic footwear from sportspersons. The increasing demand for athletic footwear as casual or fashion wear is driving the growth of the athletic footwear market. The establishment of strong distribution channels and the expansion of e-commerce to smaller cities and towns are driving the growth of the global athletic footwear market. Use of 3-D printing technology and lightweight materials are anticipated to enhance the growth of the market, aslocalized manufacturing at shorter timeframe and better customization of products to suit the customers’ needs will be possible. The growing popularity of sporting events, huge investments by sporting franchises and the athletic footwear manufacturers to promote the stars and their brands are influencing the customers to buy replica apparels, athletic footwear and other gears. Men’s segment dominates the global athletic footwear market with a share of more than half of the overall sales. Due to the increasing awareness about the need for ecofriendly products, the use of recycled plastics and biodegradable materials for manufacturing are anticipated to drive the growth of the global footwear during the forecast period.

The availability of counterfeit products is restraining the growth of the market, as it affects the brand and the revenue of the manufacturers. The increasing prices of the raw materials are hindering the growth of the market. The increasing competition from the smaller and local manufacturers is a major restraint for the major players in the market. Growing environmental concerns about the use of synthetic rubber is a major challenge for the market. There are opportunities for the major players in the market to expand in the casual and fashionable athletic footwear segments. The eco-friendly products are expected to provide growth opportunities for major players in the athletic footwear market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of athletic footwear market. Moreover, the global athletic footwear market is segmented by end user, by distribution channel and by product type. The global athletic footwear market by end user covers kids, men and women. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as athletic and sports goods stores, branded sports apparel stores, shoe stores and online stores among others. Based on product type, the market is segmented as back packing shoes, hiking shoes, insert shoes and sports shoes among others.

