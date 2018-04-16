Vonazon Creates Cinematic Videos and Graphics that Expand Brand Reach

When executed masterfully, videos and graphics are powerful tools in expanding brand reach. Vonazon helps businesses expand their online presence through compelling videos and graphic content.

[SIMI VALLEY, 4/16/2018] Videos and graphics drive engagement and conversion more than any other type of content. Los Angeles-based digital marketing agency Vonazon helps businesses expand their online reach through compelling video and graphics content.

The Power of Video Marketing

Video marketing is a highly powerful strategy for promoting and growing brands online. Studies by various stakeholders suggest that more consumers are interacting with videos today more than ever.

SmallBizTrends predicts, for instance, that Internet video traffic from all over the world will account for 80% of the total Internet traffic generated by consumers. Partly, this is because social video generates up to 1200% more shares compared to images and texts combined. HubSpot reports, moreover, that 90% of users find product videos helpful in their decision process.

These numbers show that cinematic videos and graphics tend to foster engagement and yield results that include shares, click-throughs, lead generation, and ultimately, sales. A smart video marketing strategy not only brings more exposure, but it also helps achieve the bottom-line.

Staying on Top of the Trends

Vonazon helps businesses leverage the power of videos through their video marketing service. Composed of creative professionals who know the makings of a compelling motion content, they create larger than life videos and graphics that engage the audience more deeply than text.

The team is prepared to work on various video marketing styles, including animations, live action, commercials, case studies, trade shows, and motion graphics. They handle every step of the process, from ideation and storyboarding, script writing, and even talent acquisition, when necessary. They also cover editing and final delivery.

About Vonazon

Vonazon is a marketing agency based in Los Angeles that offers a full range of top-tier marketing solutions at comparably low prices. The company offers their offline and online marketing services to small enterprises and established businesses alike. With a team of digital marketing experts who specialize in creating unique, targeted content, the agency garnered a rock solid reputation for helping businesses gain prominence in their respective industries.

To find the full details about the company, https://vonazon.com/.