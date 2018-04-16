Unmanned traffic management market to reach 1960 Million by 2025

The unmanned traffic management market report provides an analysis of the market from 2018 to 2025. It discusses the industry and technology trends that are currently prevailing in the unmanned traffic management market, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The unmanned traffic management market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 538.20 million in 2018 to USD 1,960.6 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.28% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the requirement of UTM solutions to integrate autonomous aerial vehicles into the commercial airspace. In addition, the rising need for drones from the logistics & transportation commercial applications is also driving the unmanned traffic management market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=169968151

Based on component, the software segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of drones in a variety of tasks, such as search & rescue operations, infrastructure monitoring, and package delivery services. Software plays a vital role in these tasks, as it helps the drone operator in data gathering, filtering, and decision-making.

Based on end use, the surveillance & monitoring segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in the need for continuous surveillance and monitoring by small unmanned aerial vehicles in developed countries.

Request Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=169968151

Based on solution, the surveillance infrastructure segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Radar, Wide Area Multilateration (WAM), Multilateration (MLAT), ADS-B, mobile telecom networks, Internet of Things (IoT), Near Field Communication (NFC), and Long Range (LoRa) are some of the technologies that can be utilized to construct surveillance infrastructure.

Based on type, the persistent segment of unmanned traffic management market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of drones by the e-commerce and medical industries along with the increasing use of drones in logistics and transportation applications to monitor wide geographic areas.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=169968151

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, due to the high investment in UTM trails by aviation authorities in the US. Several companies based in the US that include Analytical Graphics (AGI), uAvionix, Amazon, PrecisionHawk, AirMap, and Gryphon Sensors are engaged in the development of UTM systems. In 2017, AirMap partnered with the Kansas Department of Transportation to deploy unmanned traffic management technology statewide. This initiative aims at supporting the growth of the state’s drone economy and to ensuring safer skies for all who live, work, and fly in Kansas. In the same year, the FAA-designated Nevada UAS Test Site and its NASA Partners flew 5 different unmanned aerial vehicles demonstrating multiple operational scenarios, including parachute-initiated emergency supply deliveries and aerial survey operations.