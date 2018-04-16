Growing SMEs, increasing IT Spending and Expected Rise in Data Centers along with Upcoming Mega Event – World Expo 2020 Would Drive the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market in UAE – 6Wresearch

UPS is required to control the power fluctuations and provide back-up in case of power cut offs during critical operations. With rise in government spending towards the growth of commercial sector of the country, a boost is expected in the small and medium scale enterprises industry over the coming years. Further, increasing number of data centers, hospitals and several other industries such as manufacturing units and refineries would ultimately increase the demand for UPS systems to support business continuity in critical service situations in the future.

According to 6Wresearch, UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2018-24. Under UAE Vison 2021, the UAE government is aiming to boost development of several sectors such as education, healthcare, social infrastructure, housing, and government services. As a result, growth in the number of hospitals, hotels, government buildings, manufacturing units and expansion plans for transportation facilities in the country are anticipated to surge the demand for UPS systems in the country as such areas often require power back up facilities for their smooth operations.

According to Ravi Bhandari, Assistant Manager, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “The country is all set to host the mega event – World Expo 2020, which would lead to large-scale investment in the commercial sector. Additionally, initiatives such as Smart Dubai 2021, which is designed to strategically remodel Dubai as a smart city and provide data sharing facilities between all the emirates of UAE, would lead to more number of data centers setups. All these factors would spur the demand for UPS systems in the country and the market is anticipated to register a healthy growth over the coming years.”

According to Priya Sharma, Research Associate, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “Lower and medium rated UPS systems acquired the largest market revenue share in the overall UPS systems market as several industries, hotels and data centers use compiled racks of multiple low rating UPS systems in place of single high rating ones. Further, growing number smart homes in the country, which require UPS systems to regulate the functioning of video surveillance, access control cards, elevators, etc would further surge the demand for low range UPS systems during the forecast period.”

“Initiatives such as Dubai Plan 2021, Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030 as well as World Expo 2020 would help Dubai’s UPS systems market to grow at a rapid pace over the coming years.” Priya further added.

Some of the key players in UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market include- Vertiv Co, Riello UPS Middle East FZ-LLC, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Socomec Middle East, Arabian Power Electronics Company, TrippLite, AEG Power Solutions, Legrand SNC FZE and General Electric Company.

“UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market (2018-2024)” provides in-depth analysis with 52 figures and 34 tables covered in more than 141 pages. The report estimates and forecast the overall Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market by revenues, KVA rating, regions and applications such as commercial, industrial and residential. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

