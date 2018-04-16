Top-Quality Reception Desks Available at IDEAL Office Furniture

IDEAL Office Furniture, a trusted provider of office furniture in Australia, offers a range of reception desks and counters available in classic and modern designs.

[SYDNEY, 16/04/2018] – IDEAL Office Furniture, a trusted office furniture supplier in Australia, offers top-of-the-line reception desks and counters that are available in a wide range of styles and finishes. The premium line of products is customisable and available for fast delivery.

Professional Reception Desks Classic and Modern Styles

IDEAL Office Furniture’s reception desks are made using a wide variety of materials, including glass, melamine and timber veneer reception desks. The custom desks are available in different finishes and styles to suit the specific needs of clients.

IDEAL Office Furniture also offers cost-effective furniture solutions, such as its bow-front desk style, an affordable option that saves space while adding a look of professionalism. Desks from this collection include the Rio Reception Counter, a simple yet striking reception desk with white walls and a woodgrain feature strip down the middle.

For those who desire design flexibility, IDEAL Office Furniture offers the Logan REST18 Classic Reception Desk. The desk features a polished wood panel on a black body, along with a 25mm top with a matching edge detail. Clients have the option to place their logos on the front panel as well. The body comes in different colours, including Beech, Cherry and White.

Other Services

IDEAL Office Furniture aims to deliver customer satisfaction for every transaction. To deliver an excellent customer experience throughout the sales process, the company provides the following services:

– Free site visits for design projects

– Free CAD style drawing services

– Providing trial chairs and furniture

– Written quotations and individual pricing for all items

– Complete product installation

– Colour and style coordination

– Commercial manufacturers warranty

– Competitive pricing

– Customer service availability

In addition to reception desks, IDEAL Office Furniture supplies chairs, filing cabinets, boardroom tables and training furniture.

About IDEAL Office Furniture

IDEAL Office Furniture has been supplying ergonomic, top-of-the-line furniture to Australian businesses for over a decade. The company offers total interior design solutions backed up by quality products and comprehensive assistance in design and installation. IDEAL aims for product and service excellence for every transaction and ensures all clients walk away with a satisfying experience.

For more information, visit https://www.office-furniture.com.au/ today.