Smartphone Operating System Market by Type, Applications, Deployment, Trends & Demands – Global Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global smartphone operating system market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. Increasing emergence of cloud-based technologies is a major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for smartphone operating system across various industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and IT & telecommunications is fueling the growth of the global market.

The global Smartphone Operating System market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the smartphone operating system market in North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the North American smartphone operating system market owing to the presence of established key players such as Apple and Google in this region. Due to the drastic fall in the usage of native applications and a considerable shift towards the adoption of mobile applications in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows a higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. Increasing need for innovations and advancements in the technology are other major factors responsible for the growth of global smartphone operating system market.

In the global smartphone operating system market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the growing adoption of smartphones and increasing applications on smartphones in the region.

The global smartphone operating system market is projected to reach USD 4 billion at a CAGR of over 20% by the end of the forecast period 2018-2023.

Segmentation:

The global Smartphone Operating System Market is segmented on the basis of type and operating system. The operating system segment is classified as android, iOS, windows, Symbian and others. However, the android sub segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the smartphone operating system market. Smartphone operating system offer various benefits to the users and provides a friendly user interface. Some other operating systems which once were very popular, such as Palm OS, WebOS, Maemo, MeeGo, Limo etc. have been discontinued or are no longer supported.

Some of the prominent players in the global smartphone operating system market: Google, Inc. (U.S.), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Blackberry Limited (U.S.), Linux Foundation (U.S.), Jolla OY (Finland), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Hewlett Packard (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.) and Samsung Electronics (South Korea).

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Europe market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market is witnessing a rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for mobile application development platforms across different industry verticals in this region. U.S. holds the majority of market share both in terms of revenue as well as the adoption of mobile applications.

