Postpartum Depression Management Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2027

Postpartum depression is an acute form of clinical depression associated with pregnancy and childbirth. It is a very common mood disorder examined specifically in new mothers, though it affects both men and women. As per a study published in JAMA Psychiatry, 1 out of 7 women who just gave birth to newborn suffers from postpartum depression. Commonly, after 3 weeks of giving birth to a newborn mother starts feeling the effects of depression. There are several risk factors for developing post-pregnancy depression that would drive the market for postpartum depression management market. Some of these risk factors include hormonal and physical changes, history of depression, stress and problems, emotional imbalance, and bipolar disorder. Due to the rising prevalence of mood disorders associated with pregnancy, postpartum depression management market registers a robust growth.

Some of the major symptoms for postpartum depression among women includes anxiety and exhaustion, hopelessness, sadness, loss of interest in self-care, inability to focus, learn and memorize, and appetite problems. It is very important to get yourself diagnosed from a doctor in order to start treatment for better results. Postpartum depression, on broad terms can be treated by two main approaches that involves medication and counselling. Medication includes prescriptions such as antidepressant drugs – Bupropion, Escitalopram, Fluoxetine, Paroxetine, Sertraline, Amitriptyline, Trimipramine and others. However, counselling involves talk therapy with therapists or psychologists who would help fight depression by providing management tips.

The growing demand for antidepressant drugs and talk therapies by new mothers is projecting the growth of postpartum depression management market. Also, women suffering from postpartum depression should try to engage themselves in exercise and surround themselves with good people. However, if postpartum depression is not treated within time, it has tendency to convert into postpartum psychosis – a rare and severe mental illness which is capable of interfering with family bonding and results in family disputes. Thus, spending in postpartum depression management market is increasing over the time.

Postpartum depression management market is growing worldwide as women across the globe are lately experiencing postpartum depression as they find it difficult to cope with new responsibilities. Postpartum depression management market includes various home remedies that involves maintaining healthy lifestyle choices, avoid isolation, to set realistic expectations. The postpartum depression management market lately has been registering growth due to rising anxiety among new mothers after 2-3 weeks of pregnancy.

Postpartum Depression Management: Market Dynamics

Rise in risk factors associated with onset of postpartum depression and growing preference of women for treatment of postpartum depression are some of the key factors driving the growth of postpartum depression management market. The rise in awareness among women regarding postpartum depression management and their inclination towards on time treatment and therapies is further boosting postpartum depression management market across the globe. However, negligence and unacceptance for postpartum depression coupled with inability to detect depression is expected to restrain the postpartum depression management market growth.Segmentation by Distribution Channe

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

E-commerce

Postpartum Depression Management Market: Overview

Based on treatment type, anti-depressants aremost commonly used treatment methods over therapies as anti-depressants provides fast treatment and promising results in less time as compared with psychotherapies. Anti-depressants treatment segment thus accounts for the largest revenue share in postpartum depression management market. The segment is anticipated to follow the same trend in postpartum depression management market over the coming years as it is more preferred by women over psychotherapies in order to attain fast results.

Postpartum Depression Management Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global postpartum depression management market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest revenue shares followed by Europe in the global postpartum depression management market on the account of rising awareness among women regarding postpartum depression, enhanced decision making by women with high educational attainment and easy availability of psychotherapy sessions with specialized doctors. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the moderate growth in postpartum depression management market during the forecast period due to the rising instabilities and weak decision making among women. Also, Western Europe is anticipated to register a slow growth in global postpartum depression management market over the coming years.

Postpartum Depression Management Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global Postpartum Depression Management market are SAGE Therapeutics Inc., Cipla Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Anikem Laboratories, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mylan N.V., Sumika Fine Chemicals Co Ltd. and others