Portable X-ray Devices Market – Detailed Analysis and Forecast by 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Portable X-ray Devices Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Portable X-ray Devices Market by type of device (mobile X-Ray devices and handheld X-Ray devices), type of technology (computed radiography, digital radiography and analog X-Ray devices) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Portable X-ray Devices Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Portable X-ray Devices Market. According to report the global portable X-Ray devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The demand for portable and mobile X-ray device, like other diagnostic imaging devices, has increased tremendously in the last few years and will continue to show an upper trend due to its convenience in use. Technology advancements also resulted in development of wireless X-ray detectors and portable devices. The cost can be reduced by minimizing the storage cost related to X-ray films. Increasing medical tourism in developing countries and increasing efficiency further expected to drive the portable X-ray devices market growth.

Report Highlights:

The report delivers a strategic analysis of the global portable X-ray market and growth forecast for the period from 2016 – 2022. The scope of the report includes segmental analysis based on type of technology, and also based on type of device. It also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast for the period of 2016 – 2022. The geographic analysis section covers market for Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA (Middle East and Africa). The Porter’s Five Forces analysis also included in the report provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

Moreover, the report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry, SWOT Analysis financial analysis, key executives and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in global portable X-ray devices market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas such as emerging geographies, and new technologies.

