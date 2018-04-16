Oxbow the Largest Reseller of Xerox Equipment in Cape Town

Operational since 2003, Oxbow is a renowned company, situated in Cape Town. This company specialises in the sales and services of the Xerox office automation machines. Being a dynamically proactive and passionate company, it provides high-end services that have made them as one of the most popular resellers of Xerox equipment in South Africa. The core focus of this company remains on providing the best services to their clients.

Mission of the company

Oxbow is renowned for its dynamic nature and passion for achieving customer satisfaction. However, the mission of the company is discussed below.

Offering the best products that exhibit the unique qualities of performance and values.

Providing outstanding customer care service.

Enhancing the skills of the employees by developing their full potentials.

Encouraging the entrepreneurial spirit

Maintaining the highest standard of business ethics.

Going beyond the expectations of the stakeholders.

However, some of the important services provided by Oxbow are discussed below.

1. Xerox Technical Service

Oxbow is considered as the best resellers of Xerox equipment in Africa. They offer a wide range of Xerox machines catering to all sorts of requirements for their customers. The Xerox consultants of Oxbow are highly experienced. The Xerox installation service provided by them have an option to include Managed Print Services that can automatically log all the technical calls and in fact can order toner even before you can become aware of the requirements.

2. Managed Print Services

This Cape Town based company offers a service that gives you relieve from the pain of logging calls and managing every printer activity on your network. Their unique software comes with the unique feature of customisation to cater the basic needs of the customers.

3. Oxbow Eco Energy

Oxbow soulfully believes in the process of using recycling and renewable energy. Their EcoEnergy section is certified by Eskom. They are specialised in refitting of energy reducing lights, solar energy and alternate heating solutions.

4. Oxbow Office Supplies

Oxbow office supplies include a full range of papers that are coated or uncoated in all possible sizes.

5. Oxbow telecommunications

Oxbow provides high quality telecommunication solutions for business of all sizes at a national level.

6. Oxbow CCTV

Oxbow is also well-known for providing the best CCTV surveillance technology. it can offer entry level analogue systems to the latest IP digital solution depending on the basic requirements of your business.

For further details please visit https://www.oxbowsa.co.za/xerox-cape-town

About

Contact:

6 Millvale Rd, Milnerton

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: +27 (0)21 835 1400