Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market by product type (mouthwashes/rinses, dental accessories/ancillaries, toothbrushes and accessories, denture products) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market.

The report on global oral care/oral hygiene market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global oral care/oral hygiene market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 4.4% and 4.6 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The global market size was USD 39.6 billion in 2015.

Market Insights:

The report identified that global oral care/oral hygiene is driven by factors such as growing occurrence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, technological advancements, increasing awareness among population about oral care. While the restraining factors include high level of competition among the leading players. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as increasing demand on purchase of oral care products online.

Segments Covered

The report on global oral care/oral hygiene market covers the segments based on product type, and distribution channel. The product type of oral care/oral hygiene includes mouthwashes/rinses, dental accessories/ancillaries, toothbrushes and accessories, denture products, toothpastes and dental prosthesis cleaning solutions. On the basis of distribution channel the global oral care/oral hygiene market is segmented as online distribution, consumer stores, dental dispensaries, and retail pharmacies.

Geographies covered

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

Globally, Europe market dominated the world oral care/oral hygiene market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.Due to the large population, increasing incidence of dental caries, growing awareness of dental hygiene, and rising disposable incomes in Asia Pacific countries.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global oral care/oral hygiene Market such as, Johnson & Johnson, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company , Lion Corporation, Glaxosmithkline PLC, 3M Company , Unilever PLC , Dr. Fresh, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ,and GC Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global oral care/oral hygiene market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of oral care/oral hygiene market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2016 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the oral care/oral hygiene market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the oral care/oral hygiene market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

