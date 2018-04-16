Opportunities for the global waterproofing membrane market to reach $24.2 billion by 2021

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the waterproofing membrane market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential construction industries. The global waterproofing membrane market is expected to reach an estimated $24.2 billion by 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2016 to 2021. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction activities and cost-effectiveness of waterproofing membranes.

In this market, bitumen, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO), polyurethane, and ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) are the materials used to make the waterproofing membrane. Lucintel forecasts that bitumen will remain the largest segment due to ease of availability and lower cost. Lucintel predicts that demand for TPO based water proofing membrane is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period because of its attractive properties of being eco-friendly and easy to install; TPO is also lightweight and offers superior heat resistance.

Within the waterproofing membrane market, the largest application will continue to be roofing and wall; it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period from 2016 to 2021. Over the forecast period, growth in the roofing and wall applications will likely be driven by increased demand for single ply roofing, growing energy efficient roofing solutions, and the increasing retrofit market in Europe and North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in building and construction sectors and the increasing awareness of maintaining buildings for a longer lifespan.

For business expansion, the report suggests innovation and new product development to ease of use, to offer low maintenance, and to be substrate compatible.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of breathable waterproofing membrane and growing use of eco-friendly materials. Sika AG, BASF, Saint-Gobain, Soprema Group, and Firestone Building Products are among the major suppliers of waterproofing membrane.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global waterproofing membrane market by material, application, form, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Global Waterproofing Membrane Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global waterproofing membrane market by material, application, form, and region as follows:

By material [Volume (Million Square Meter) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 – 2021]:

• Bitumen

• PVC

• TPO

• Polyurethane

• EPDM

• Others

By application [Volume (Million Square Meter) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 – 2021]:

• Roofing & Wall

• Building Structures

• Waste & Water Management

• Landfill & Tunnel

• Others

By form [Volume (Million Square Meter) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 – 2021]:

• Liquid Applied

• Sheet Based

By region [Volume (Million Square Meter) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 – 2021]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global waterproofing membrane market by material (bitumen, PVC, polyurethane, TPO, EPDM, and others), application (roofing and wall, building structures, water and waste water management, landfill and tunnel), form (liquid applied and sheet based), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?