Mobile Chipset Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2017-2027

Global Mobile Chipset Market: Overview

With the constantly changing consumer’s requirements about the smartphones, its usage and applications associated with it the configurations are simultaneously modified by the manufacturers. The days when mobile phones were only judged based on the external appearance and screen size or the brand name of the phone are gone, with the technological adaptations the mobile phones are now judged based on the memory available, operating systems, and most importantly the processors.

As the mobile processors are constantly upgraded with new technologies and new innovations in the systems the mobile processors are placing themselves as a key component of the entire mobile phones. The manufacturers of the mobile chipsets are more focusing on improvising the speed as well as the configuration of the chipset to sustain their market positions and expand the product offerings by extending the features. The mobile phone manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the deployment of the mobile chipsets due to their ability to increase the performance of the systems as well as the chipset helps to lower the power consumptions of the mobile phones.

Global Mobile Chipset Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing demand for the Mobile Chipsets by the mobile phones manufacturers is primarily driven by the increasing technological advancements in the mobile phones to sustain the today’s consumer’s demand for the smartphones. Also, the mobile chipsets demand is also driven by the increasing trend of the SoC (System on Chip). The SoC is getting immense popularity as the chipsets i.e. processors offered by manufacturers are designed such as CPU, graphics card, memory controller and other components and other mobile phone components are all operated using the single chipset. Also, the due to the constant innovations such as the advanced processors are introduced including firstly single core then dual-core and now quad-core processors are introduced. The mobile chipsets have significant contribution in the emerging smartphones market. Due, to this fact the demand for the mobile chipsets market is increasing globally. On the other hand, the higher manufacturing cost and increasing competition due to counterfeit products are one of the major challenging factors for the growth of the mobile chipset market.

Global Mobile Chipset Market: Segmentation

The global market for the Mobile Chipsets is segmented on the basis of the Clock Speed, and number of cores

Segmentation on the basis of clock speed

The Mobile Chipsets are offered at the different clock speed for the end users. These clock speeds are used based on the end user requirement as per the required speed of the processing. The segmentation on the basis of the clock speed includes 800MHz- 1.5 GHz, 1.6 GHz- 2.5GHz, 2.6 GHz-3.5 GHz.

Global Mobile Chipset Market: Region-wise outlook

The global market for Mobile Chipset is divided on the basis of regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the North America region dominates the market in terms of revenue generation due to the large presence of the mobile phone manufacturers. Also, increasing technological advancements in enhancing the smartphone applications and need for providing the faster processing speeds is responsible for increasing demand of the mobile chipset. The Western Europe follows the North America market due to the rapid adoption of the new technological advancements in this region followed by Eastern Europe. The APEJ region is expected to grow at highest CAGR in forecast period due to increasing mobile phone users in developing countries such as India this trend is also followed by Japan region. The MEA and Latin America region are expected to grow at the moderate CAGR.

Global Mobile Chipset Market: Industry Key Players

The global vendors for Mobile Chipset include:

The key players considered in the study of the Mobile Chipset market are NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Zhuhai Alltech Technology Co., Ltd., SAMSUNG, MediaTek Inc., and others. The key players are constantly focusing on developing a new functionality and adding new features to the existing products.

