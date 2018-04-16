Medical Ventilator Market Overview by Trends, Industry Top Manufactures, Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast till 2023

The demand for the medical ventilator is increasing with the increasing number of critically ill patients. Additionally, the global ventilator market is experiencing a boost due to increasing lifestyle associated chronic diseases, environmental pollution, increasing incidence of asthma & bronchitis, and addictions. Ventilator associated pneumonia is a primary risk associated with the prolonged use of ventilators, which may act as a risk factor for this market. The global medical ventilator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Global Medical Ventilator Market Players

Key players in Medical ventilator market are: Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), ResMed (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (U.S), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the major player in the global ventilators manufacturers. The healthcare business of the company accounts for 42% of its total global sales revenue. It has more than 450 innovative products and solutions. The company offers various Products for respiratory care and ventilation such as Respironics NM3, Respironics V680 and Respironics Trilogy 202.

Medtronic plc. is another major player in this market with the products such as Puritan Bennet 980, Newport HT70, and Newport e360. In 2015, the company acquired Covidien with the market capitalism, which was about USD 100 billion. It is one of the largest medical device manufacturers in the world.

Global Medical Ventilator Market Segmentation

The global medical ventilators market has been segmented on the basis of the type of ventilators, which includes noninvasive ventilators, invasive ventilators, and mechanical ventilators. Non-invasive ventilators are further segmented into volume-cycled, pressure-cycled, flow-cycled, and time-cycled ventilators. Mechanical ventilators are further segmented into positive pressure ventilators and negative pressure ventilators. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into critical care, neonatal care, emergency care, and others.

Global Medical Ventilator Market Regional analysis

The global medical ventilators market consists of four regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Americas is the largest market for medical ventilators in the globe, whose growth is contributed to the increasing prevalence of smoking leading to lung diseases, the significant number of patients having chronic heart diseases, and the demand for mechanical ventilators.

The market is growing continuously in Europe due to the great demand for medical devices in hospitals, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Owing to increasing environmental pollution, high incidence of asthma & chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, and large patient pool, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa shows steady growth in this market and expected to continue during the forecast period.

