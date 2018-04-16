Infant Positioning Aids Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2027

Infant Positioning Aids systems are intended to keep infants intact by using external support in order optimize biomechanical alignment, to enhance sensorimotor experiences, skeletal development and support medical conditions. They are aimed to maintain and improve the autonomic and physiological status of the infants. Infant positioning aids facilitate flexion in trunk and limbs appropriately for gestational maturation. They facilitate mobility, support self-regulatory behaviors and prevent delays in development. The goal of infant positioning includes not only promoting physiological flexion, but also the prevention of hips external rotation and head flattering. They are used in the prevention of asymmetrical movement and posture by promoting midline orientation. Traditional infant positioning aids such as boundaries and swaddling’s are used to maintain midline orientation and physiological flexion. Swaddlings are used to improve neuromuscular development, improved sleep, decreased startles, improved self-regulation and decrease stress. Boundaries are used to improve postural and motor behavior development, to decrease abrupt movements and to improve midline movements. Alternatives infant positioning aids are designed to allow movement of extremities along with containment of the infant.

Infant Positioning Aids Market: Drivers and Restraints

Due to advances in neonatal and prenatal care, there is an increase in survival rates of preterm infants, but the risk of neurodevelopment remains high along with increased risk for motor problems, cerebral palsy and cognitive delays. Infant positioning in physiological flexion is the newborn’s ideal position and it promotes joint symmetry and alignment, promotes behavioral organization and self-soothing and neuromuscular development. Effective infant positioning can reduce asymmetry in the infants. All these factors act as a driver in the burgeoning growth of the infant positioning aids market. Along with these, other factors like increasing demand for infant positioning aids to reduce sudden infant death syndrome. Rising prevalence of sudden infant death syndrome is driving towards fast growth of the infant positioning aids market

Regulatory pressure (In 2010, CPSC and FDA have issued a joint warning against the use of infant positioning aids) and limited availability of evidence based data for the effectiveness of infant aids is limiting the growth of the infant positioning aids market

Infant Positioning Aids Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Infant Positioning Aids Market: Market Overview

Global Infant Positioning Aids market has witnessed a robust growth due to increasing demand due to rising prevalence of sudden infant death syndrome. Infant Positioning Aids market has a presence of many regional players which have a huge market share in emerging countries operating at regional or country level. There are huge opportunities for the untapped markets in emerging countries due to few approved players of the infant positioning aids. The key players in the infant positioning aids market are mainly focused on expansion by collaborations and partnerships with local vendors in increase the market reach of the products. The future of Infant Positioning Aids market anticipated with double CAGR during forecasting period.

Infant Positioning Aids Market: Region-Wise Overview

Global Infant Positioning Aids market segmented into following regions North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. North America is dominant in the Global Infant Positioning Aids market mainly due to increased acceptances by the general population. In North America, particularly the USA is dominating due to the high penetration. Economic conditions in the APAC region are set to drive the Infant Positioning Aids market to new heights. European and APAC are fastest growing region due to rising awareness of Infant Positioning Aids Market. Growth in the Middle East and African region is considerably less when compared to the other regions. However, North America would maintain its position in the Infant Positioning Aids market, though, we are anticipating emerging economies such India, China, Brazil, to have the highest growth rate in Infant Positioning Aids market.

Infant Positioning Aids Market: Key Participants

The key participants in the Infant Positioning Aids market mainly include Koninklijke Philips N.V. and others. Companies are mainly focused on R&D to strengthen core competencies of the company’s product portfolio.