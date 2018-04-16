Huge Growth And Opportunities in Global Corrugated Packaging Market Till 2023

Global Corrugated Packaging Market Information – by type (Bliss / Rigid Boxes, Self-Erecting Boxes, Telescope boxes, Slotted boxes and others), by Wall Construction (Single-wall, Double-wall and Triple-wall), by application (Food & beverages, Electronic goods, Personal care, Pharmaceuticals & healthcare and Others) and by Region – Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis of Global Corrugated Packaging Market

The global corrugated packaging market has experienced a humongous growth over the past years and as per the estimation the global corrugated packaging market will grow more on a rapid pace during the forecast period. The rising population and growing per capita income are the major growth driver for this market. Along with this the growing applications segment such as food & beverages, personal care, Pharmaceuticals & healthcare, consumer goods, electronic goods have contributed a major role in the overall market growth. Corrugated Packaging is one of the most preferred packaging for small, medium and large sized products which in turn has increased the demand across the globe. Growing ecommerce industry has become on the major trend in the global corrugated packaging market. Banning of plastic packaging has also become the major reason for the rising demand of corrugated packaging market.

Global corrugated packaging has very broad market in coming recent years. MRFR analysts has predicted that food & beverages and consumer goods industry are about to grow at a rapid pace, moreover, the speedy rising ecommerce business has also been a growth momentum which means more demand for these industries and in turn for corrugated packaging.

Key Findings

North America dominate the global corrugated packaging market with a share of 33.4% in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 6.39% owing to the emerging economies coupled with lucrative opportunities in packaging industry and growing ecommerce industry.

Rigid boxes segment expected to witness growth in global corrugated packaging market with share of 29.50% in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at 6.04% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The key players in global corrugated packaging market report included are Mondi Group (U.S.), Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland) , International Paper Company (Tennessee), Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia), WestRock (U.S.), Georgia-Pacific LLC (Atlanta), Archis Packaging (India) Pvt. Ltd., Europac Group (U.K.), KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (U.S.) and Nefab Group (Sweden).

The report for Global Corrugated Packaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Information Source @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/corrugated-packaging-market-1205