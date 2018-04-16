Global Diesel Generator Market by Portability Type, by Operation type, by Power, by End users and by Regions – Global Forecast To 2023

Global Diesel Generator Market Information Report by Portability Type (Stationary Generator s and Portable Generator s), by Operation type (Standby power, Peak savings, Continuous power), by Power ratings (0-100 kVA, 350 kVA, 350-1000 kVA and above 1000 kVA), by End users (Industrial, Commercial and Residential) and by Regions – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

A diesel generator is a combination of diesel engine and an electric generator and is used to generate electricity. The diesel generator has an inbuilt internal diesel combustion engine that can ignite diesel fuel and the energy generated is transformed into mechanical energy and to generate electricity. Diesel generators are available in various sizes and with power ratings. The market is driven by the increasing need of reliable power supply at lower costs. Also, frequent outages caused by various natural calamities such as severe weather events can cause trouble to the operations of emergency services, industrial operations, residential homes and commercial establishments. Therefore diesel generators act as a backup system for fulfilling their need for reliable power.

Diesel generators can be used under any situation where grid power is not available or has been interrupted. Since emergency facilities such as hospitals, communication services, and emergency call centers require an uninterrupted power supply for providing seamless services in critical situations, several operators are increasingly relying on standby diesel generators as their secondary power source, especially due to the high frequency of power outages. The constant need for power and the unstable power supply situation in most developing countries will aid in the growth of the diesel generators market over the forecast period. Adulterated fuel quality and reduced maintenance are the restraints for the market.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Key Players:-

The key players of global diesel generator markets are Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Cummins Inc.(U.S.), Kohler Co.(U.S), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Kirloskar Group (India), Briggs & Stratton (U.S), Wärtsilä (Finland), AKSA Power Generation (Turkey) and Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Intended Audience

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

Consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

The report for Global Diesel Generator Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

