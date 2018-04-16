Global Chatbots Market to reach a market size of $1.0 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Chatbots Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Chatbots Market is expected to attain a market size of $1.0 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 35% during the forecast period.
The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Chatbots Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 40.1% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market dominated the Global Chatbots Professional Services Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 36.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 36.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 40.3% during (2017 – 2023).
The Websites market dominated the Global Chatbots Market by Usage in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Contact Centers market would attain a market value of $234.08 millon during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Social Media market is expected to witness a CAGR of 35.8% during (2017 – 2023).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Chatbots have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Nuance Communications, Inc., Egain Corporation, Next IT Corporation, Google Inc. (Speaktoit, Inc.), 24/7 Customer, Inc., CX Company, and Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd.
Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/global-chatbots-market/
Global Chatbots Segmentation
By Types
Solution
Services
Professional
Managed
By Usages
Websites
Contact Centers
Social Media
Mobile Platform
By Organization Sizes
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Types
Cloud
On-Premise
By Verticals
BSFI
Communication
Utilities
Healthcare
Travel & Hospitality
Government
Retail
Education
Others
By Geography
North America Chatbots Market
US Chatbots Market
Canada Chatbots Market
Mexico Chatbots Market
Rest of North America Chatbots Market
Europe Chatbots Market
Germany Chatbots Market
UK Chatbots Market
France Chatbots Market
Russia Chatbots Market
Spain Chatbots Market
Italy Chatbots Market
Rest of Europe Chatbots Market
Asia Pacific Chatbots Market
China Chatbots Market
Japan Chatbots Market
India Chatbots Market
South Korea Chatbots Market
Singapore Chatbots Market
Malaysia Chatbots Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Chatbots Market
LAMEA Chatbots Market
Brazil Chatbots Market
Argentina Chatbots Market
UAE Chatbots Market
Saudi Arabia Chatbots Market
South Africa Chatbots Market
Nigeria Chatbots Market
Rest of LAMEA Chatbots Market
Companies Profiled
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Egain Corporation
Next IT Corporation
Google Inc. (Speaktoit, Inc.)
24/7 Customer, Inc.
CX Company
Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd.
