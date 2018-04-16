Dermal Fillers Market: Global Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2023

Global Dermal Fillers Market: Dermal fillers are implants that are regulated as the medical devices by U.S.FDA. Dermal fillers are used as effective treatment for folds correction, wrinkles and deep lines on the face. Dermal fillers can be used for anti-aging practices to remove folds and wrinkles in nasolabial, and cheek area, lines and wrinkles around eye and volume loss in chin. Dermal fillers are the injectable gels that are composed of synthetic and natural substances like hyaluronic acid. Dermal fillers pump and lift the sagged skin for restoring lost collagen because of the aging.

Increase in patients with different cosmetic skin issues like deep lines, wrinkles and scars, diet imbalance are the major factors boosting the revenue growth of the dermal fillers market. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 2 Bn of the global population will be over the age of 60 by the year 2050, WHO stated that the growth of the facial filler market is directly proportional to the growing geriatric population, who experience loss of fluid and collagen in the skin as they grow older, that results in the development of wrinkles on the face and neck areas. Dermal fillers is less painful and non-invasive method for treating various facial problems and aesthetic treatments for other parts of the body. High cost of the procedure and infections associated with dermal fillers is the major market constraint that hinders the growth of the dermal fillers market over the forecast period.

Derma fillers market segmented on the basis of product type, ingredient and distribution channel

On basis of product type, the dermal fillers market is segmented into

• Absorbable Dermal Fillers

• Non-Absorbable Dermal Fillers

On basis of ingredient, the dermal fillers market is segmented into

• Hyaluronic acid (HLA)

• Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLA)

• Calcium hydroxyl apatite (CaH)

• Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)

• Collagen

• Others

On basis of distribution channel, the dermal fillers market is segmented into

• Retail Pharmacies

• Drug Stores

• Beauty Clinics

• Online Pharmacies

The global dermal filler market is expected to grow at significant rate owing to advances in technologies such as injecting techniques and molecular changes adopted in filler materials have brought safe and simple methods in performing dermal fillers to patients. Further, the market is witnessing various acquisitions, collaborations, and mergers among major players. A NAMCS (The National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey) reported that from 1995 to 2003, soft tissue fillers 18.4% constituted office-based cosmetic procedure visits. 90% of office-based cosmetic procedures were performed on Caucasian patients and 10% on non-Caucasian patients. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons in its 2007 Cosmetic Demographics by Patient Ethnicity reported that injectable fillers are one of the three most commonly adopted procedures among, Hispanics, Asian Americans, and African-Americans who seeks cosmetic procedures. As per to the statistics of the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2015, dermal filler cosmetic treatments has increased by 8%.

Based on the geographical regions dermal filler market is segmented into five key regions Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America holds largest share globally followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific due to the high occurrence of various skin problems. In Asia-Pacific, the Australian and Chinese markets for facial injectable will sustain the fastest growth through 2014. The Asia-Pacific facial injectable market comprising sales of hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal fillers, particle and polymer fillers (PPFs), and collagen fillers will grow significantly due to increased physician adoption of profitable facial injectable treatments in their practices and growing patient demand for less invasive cosmetic procedures.

Some of the players in the dermal fillers market are Galderma (Nestle) (Switzerland), Bioha Laboratories (China), MERZ PHARMA GMBH & CO. KGAA (Germany), Syneron Inc.(U.S.), Allergan plc (Ireland), AQTIS Medical (Canada), and Suneva Medical (U.S.)

