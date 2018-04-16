Dairy Enzymes Market Size, Share, Top Key Player Updates, Trend and Industry Analysis, 2023

Market Overview:

Dairy enzymes are used for the production of cheese and yoghurt as well as other dairy products. These enzymes function as a coagulant, which is required to make cheese. Also, bioprotective enzymes enhance the shelf life and safety of dairy products. Moreover, they are also used to improve texture and flavor. Dairy enzymes are widely used in the production of several functional dairy beverages.

Globally, dairy enzymes are witnessing high demand. Furthermore, the rising demand for dairy-based products such as yogurt as well as fresh and fermented cheese is supporting the growth of the global dairy enzymes market. With increasing health awareness among the population, the demand for vegan dairy enzymes is experiencing a positive growth. High application of dairy enzymes is found to have a positive influence on the sale of functional dairy products.

Furthermore, higher private investments by companies involved in the dairy enzymes market to gain consumer attention are driving the growth of the global dairy enzymes market. Additionally, the enhancement of the product coupled with technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the dairy enzymes market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Receive a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5146

The global dairy enzymes market share in the foods and beverages industry is escalated by the rising demand for dairy products in the developed countries. Dairy enzymes are found to have wide application in dairy industry, amongst which the application in the cheese production, and dairy beverages is increasing at a higher rate.

Increasing consumption of yogurt among the young consumers is a primary driving factor for the growth of dairy enzymes market. Dairy enzymes add additional nutritional value and flavour to fermented products including yogurts. Consumption of dairy products is increasing globally and consumer preferences are changing from ice-creams to yogurts and speciality cheese.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global dairy enzymes market: Danisco A/S (Denmark), Chr Hansen Holding A/S (U.S.), DSM Food Specialties B.V. (the Netherlands), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Biocon Limited (India), Genencor International, Inc. (U.S.), Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan), Campina (the Netherlands), Anchor (New Zealand), and Fonterra Co-op Group Ltd. (New Zealand)

Key Findings:

Dairy enzymes have a massive opportunity in the dairy industry

Application of dairy enzymes in functional dairy supplements is experiencing a higher growth rate

Industry Segments:

The global dairy enzymes market is segmented into type and application.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into lactase, rennet, lipases, catalase, proteinases, peptidases, and others. Among all, the rennet enzyme segment is dominating the market followed by the lactase due to its high use in cheese production.

On the basis of the application, the dairy enzymes market is segmented into kefir, yogurt, cheese, sour cream, and others. The kefir segment is dominating the market due to increasing demand for functional beverage enriched with essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids and enzymes.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dairy-enzymes-market-5146

Regional Analysis:

The global dairy enzymes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The North American region is dominating the market followed by Europe owing to the increasing demand for of flavoured milk across especially in the U.S. Additonally, rising consumer preferences for value added milk products such as flavoured milk and organic milk has uplifted the demand for dairy enzymes at global level.

Furthermore, growing demand for dairy products including for kefir, yogurt, and cheese is also supporting the growth of dairy enzymes market in the North American region including countries such as the U.S. and Canada.