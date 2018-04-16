Breath Analyzers Market – Industry Shares, Market Strategies and Key Players 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Breath Analyzers Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Breath Analyzers Market by technology (Molecular testing semiconductor oxide breath analyzers, Fuel cell breath analyzers,Spectrophotometer breath analyzers), by product (Equipment Law Enforcement Agencies,Enterprises,Individuals) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Breath Analyzers Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Breath Analyzers Market. According to the report the Global Breath Analyzers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/79

Geographically, North America is leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to the presence of large number of market players and high adoption of advanced technologies in this region. Nonetheless, the market for Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to growing awareness among the population, and presence of local manufacturers who are offering these devices at lower cost.

Companies profiled:

The company profile section include detailed analysis of some of the key players such as AK GlobalTech Corp., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Toshiba Medical Systems, Alcovisor, Quest products, Inc., Lifeloc Technologies, Akers Biosciences, Inc., MPD, Inc., Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp., and EnviteC-Wismar GmbH (A Honeywell Company).

Report Highlights:

The report delivers a strategic analysis of the global market for breath analyzers and growth forecast for the period from 2017 – 2023. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market players who are operating in the market, segmental analysis based on type of technology, products and applications, . It also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast for the period of 2017 – 2023. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis included in the report provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

The study also provides information for recent merger and acquisition deals happened in the global breath analyzers market. Moreover, the report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in global breath analyzers market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas such as emerging geographies, and new technologies

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Breath Analyzers Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Breath Analyzers Market

4. Global Breath Analyzers Market by Technology

4.1. Molecular Testing Semiconductor Oxide Breath Analyzers

4.2. Fuel Cell Breath Analyzers

4.3. Spectrophotometer Breath Analyzers

5. Global Breath Analyzers Market by Product

5.1. Equipment Law Enforcement Agencies

5.2. Enterprises

5.3. Individuals

6. Global Breath Analyzers Market by Region 2017-2023

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Breath Analyzers Market by Technology

6.1.2. North America Breath Analyzers Market by Product

6.1.3. North America Breath Analyzers Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Breath Analyzers Market by Technology

6.2.2. Europe Breath Analyzers Market by Product

6.2.3. Europe Breath Analyzers Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market by Technology

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market by Product

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Breath Analyzers Market by Technology

6.4.2. RoW Breath Analyzers Market by Product

6.4.3. RoW Breath Analyzers Market by Sub-region

8. Company Covered

7.1. AK GlobalTech Corp

7.2. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

7.3. Toshiba Medical Systems

7.4. Alcovisor

7.5. Quest Products, Inc.

7.6. Lifeloc Technologies

7.7. Akers Biosciences, Inc.

7.8. Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp

7.9. EnviteC-Wismar GmbH

7.10. MPD, Inc.

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/breath_analyzers_market