Analysis of Global Breast Imaging Market Industry 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Breast Imaging Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Breast Imaging Market by type (ionizing and non-ionizing breast imaging technologies) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Breast Imaging Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Breast Imaging Market. Breast Imaging Market expected to grow at a CAGR between 8.0% and 9.0% over the Forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Segments Covered

The global breast imaging market is segmented into two major categories on the basis of types of technologies such as, ionizing technologies and non-ionizing technologies. The ionizing technologies segment is further bifurcated into mammography, Digital Mammography, 3D Mammography, MBI, PET-CT, CBCT, and PEM. Moreover, non-ionizing technologies segment covers Breast MRI, Breast Ultrasound, AWBU, Breast Thermography, and Optical Imaging.

Geographic Coverage

The regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America region covers the country markets such as U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Furthermore Europe includes the country markets such as Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region covers the analysis of countries such as China Japan India Australia/New Zealand and Rest of APAC.

Among the geographies North America is expected to be the largest market for Breast Imaging Market over the Forecast period 2016 to 2022. Furthermore Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period

Companies Covered

Hologic, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Gamma Medica, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Sonociné, Inc.

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc

Dilon Technologies, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR- Growth Matrix Analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of Breast Imaging Market. Further, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2016 to 2022.We also have highlighted future trends in the Breast Imaging Market that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The IGR- Growth Matrix Analysis provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to Breast Imaging Market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the Breast Imaging market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on Breast Imaging market in the short run as well as in the long run.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Breast Imaging Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Breast Imaging Market

4. Global Breast Imaging Market by Type

4.1. Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies

4.1.1. Mammography and Digital Mammography

4.1.2. 3D Mammography

4.1.3. MBI

4.1.4. PET-CT

4.1.5. CBCT

4.1.6. PEM

4.2. Non-ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies

4.2.1. Breast MRI

4.2.2. Breast Ultrasound

4.2.3. AWBU

4.2.4. Breast Thermography

4.2.5. Optical Imaging

5. Global Breast Imaging Market by Region 2017-2023

5.1. North America

5.1.1. North America Breast Imaging Market by Type

5.1.2. North America Breast Imaging Market by Country

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Europe Breast Imaging Market by Type

5.2.2. Europe Breast Imaging Market by Country

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Asia-Pacific Breast Imaging Market by Type

5.3.2. Asia-Pacific Breast Imaging Market by Country

5.4. RoW

5.4.1. RoW Breast Imaging Market by Type

5.4.2. RoW Breast Imaging Market by Sub-region

6. Company Covered

